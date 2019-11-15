COLLEGE SWIMMING: ONU gets off to strong start to weekend meet

BOURBONNAIS — The Perry Recreational Center was flooded with swimmers and fans Friday afternoon when the ONU Swimming Tigers raced against Bethel college and Indiana Wesleyan University. Spirits were high on Olivet’s side after the team took the win in all relays.

With momentum from an undefeated season, the women’s team came into the weekend ready to dominate yet again.

“The girls’ performance for this season has been overall really well,” junior Karla Islas said. “We’ve had a lot of national cuts so far, which is important in order to accomplish our final goal as a team, which is essentially to reach top three at nationals.”

The men had that same determination coming into the night. Sophomore Isaiah Johnson came out on top in the 50-Yard freestyle, finishing under 23 seconds for the first time in two years.

According to head coach Kelly Essler, “Isaiah’s performance came out of nowhere. That was a huge win for us all.”

With Johnson and several other leaders rising to the occasion, the team ended the night with four more national cuts and five personal bests. One of these cuts were made by sprinter Christian Mikrut when he tested his distance swimming in the 500-Yard freestyle.

“Christian isn’t even a distance swimmer so his performance in the 500 free was a really big win of the night,” Essler said.

The team may be taking home the victory along with their personal successes after the final meet of the triangular meet against Bethel College Saturday. With a pretty significant lead on both the men and women’s side, Essler said she’s satisfied with her team’s performance.

“Our goal coming into this meet was to get more national cuts and win this meet,” Essler said. “So far, we are meeting those goals.”

Essler also said motivation and drive is what she believes sets this team apart from others, describing her team as “very self-driven.”

Islas described the team in a very similar way.

“I would say our team is united, motivated and optimistic,” she said.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The Tigers will return to the pool Saturday at 9 a.m. to end their weekend meet.

Although the team says they are tired, they are already to get back in the water and continue working towards their goals.

“I think we are going to go in tired, but strong at the same time,” said Islas. “I am sure that our motivation and cheering is going to be a key point to be able to win the meet.”