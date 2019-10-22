VOLLEYBALL: ONU holds off Indiana University Northwest

BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University’s McHie Arena was flooded with passionate fans Wednesday night when the Tigers’ volleyball team welcomed Indiana University Northwest for a matchup in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The Tigers were given all they could handle from a testy Red Hawks squad, but ultimately were able to edge out a thrilling 3-2 victory to improve to 13-9 and 10-2 in the conference, while the Red Hawks fell to 12-7 (7-6).

“One of our main goals for this match was to have a bench lead energy, making sure we were being loud and giving to the game even though we were on the bench,” Tigers coach Cynthia Anderson said. “I definitely believe we met that goal.”

The Tigers took control early in the first set, taking the lead by as many as nine points, before they settled for a 25-17 first-set win.

With leaders Rachel Newport and Kaitlyn McMahan stepping up to the plate, Olivet got off to a quick 7-1 lead in the second. Tables began to turn later in the game, however, when the Red Hawks made a quick progression, although once again, the Tigers held off for a 25-21 win.

But the Red Hawks came in even hotter in the third set, beating the Tigers 26-24. Their comeback continued in the fourth set, the score resulting in 25-20, putting the Tigers and Red Hawks at a dead tie after the Tigers had seemingly been in control early on.

The game ended with an intense and decisive fifth set. Both teams fought with ferocious, high energy, but the Tigers were able to regain that early-match confidence to cruise to a 15-6 win in the fifth to take the win.

“We also wanted to be consistent in executing more points,” Anderson said. “In the sets that we won, I believe we achieved that goal.”

Newport, one of the Tigers’ outside hitters, said the team came out on top primarily because of the back-line players.

“Our defense had really good blocks today and I think that really pulled us back into our game,” Newport said. “Kaitlyn, our libero, also does a pretty good job of picking everything up, so I think that really helped us with the win tonight.”

The Tigers scout every team they play and according to Newport, the team did a stellar job at executing what they scouted.

“We knew where to hit and we knew where they were going to hit,” the Avon, Ind. native said.

Anderson seemed very content with her team’s performance and described their dynamic with three words — young, gifted and resilient.

“When we had momentum, we kept it and ran with it,” Anderson said. “We got the points we needed and we had strong leaders step up when we needed them.”

Volleyball wasn’t the only focus on the night, as the two teams raised money for cancer research by selling t-shirts during the match.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The Tigers will hit the road Thursday when they travel to Indiana University South Bend at 7 p.m.