Women's college basketball: KCC flies past Wilbur Wright

There was no shortage of offense on display at Ryan Gymnasium on Saturday, at least not for the host Cavaliers.

Kankakee Community College rolled to a 102-43 victory over Wilbur Wright, collecting 21 3-pointers in the runaway victory.

Mya Collum scored 30 points, hitting nine 3-pointers in the game. Taylor Roach, a Tri-Point graduate, added 25 points on seven treys and Caitlyn Welch, a Reed-Custer grad, knocked down five 3s on her way to 19 points.

Bradley-Bourbonnais alum Emily Poremba had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers (2-0), who are ranked No. 15 in the latest NJCAA Division II poll.