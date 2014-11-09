College cross country: ONU men, women both finish 2nd in CCAC

Both the Olivet Nazarene men's and women's cross country teams claimed second-place finishes at the CCAC Championships on Saturday.

The men's squad narrowly missed out on the title scoring 37 points, just behind St. Francis' total of 29. Those two teams were well ahead of the rest of the field.

Dylan Creger took third to pace the men's effort in a time of 25 minutes, 32.79 seconds in the eight-kilometer race. Caleb Drake (4th), Marshall Hawn (8th) and Ronald Milbocker (10th) rounded out Tigers in the top 10.

In the women's event, Olivet once again finished second to St. Francis. The Tigers finished with 51 points, seven behind St. Francis.

Sarah Ray led the Olivet effort with a third-place showing in 18:24.33 in the five-kilometer event, while Bethany Pilat was just behind her in fourth in 18:37.09.