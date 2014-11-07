Men's college basketball: Olivet Nazarene climb to 3-0

Olivet Nazarene lit up the McHie Arena scoreboard on Friday night, routing visiting Silver Lake College 111-65.

After breaking out to a comfortable 45-24 lead at halftime, the Tigers (3-0) cranked the offense into overdrive, scoring 66 second-half points to roll to the easy win.

Aaron Larson had another big night for Olivet, leading the team in scoring with 25 points. Zach Wagner (16), Tyler Crater (12) and Matt Ryan (12) joined him in double figures.

Olivet outrebounded Silver Lake 63-37 and scored a whopping 62 points in the paint.