College softball: ONU, KCC post doubleheader sweeps

Olivet Nazarene cruised to a doubleheader sweep of Trinity Christian taking the opener 8-0 before winning 8-3 in the second game.

The wins extend the Tigers' winning streak to 36 games.

Virginia McAndrews dominated game one, throwing a complete-game shutout to earn her 11th win of the season. She fanned four and did not walk a batter.

Hannah Gardner was 3 for 3.

Justine Phillips, Erika Tatum and Megan Butler each had two hits for the Tigers.

Lindsay Stotler picked up the win in game two, fanning five hitters.

Tatum, Gardner and Phillips each had two hits for the Tigers.

<strong>KCC 9-10, Parkland 2-8</strong>

The 14th-ranked Cavaliers swept 10th-ranked Parkland with the help of six homers on the day.

Mary Rankin, Meghan Gill and Megan O'Brien each homered in the first inning of game one to start the KCC offense.

Megan McNamee also homered in the game.

Erin Gaston picked up the win, giving up just two earned runs in seven innings of work. Gaston also picked up the win in game two in relief of Stephanie Sanderson.

Gill and O'Brien homered in the second game. Gill's two-run homer gave the Cavaliers (25-6) the lead in the seventh inning.