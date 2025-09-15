Nick Seplak wins paid stock car feature at Kankakee County Speedway

Friday Night Racing is nearing an end at the Kankakee County Speedway, with Sept. 19 being the final point races of the season and Sept. 26 being the final day on the racing calendar.

On Friday, Nick Seplak picked up a late-season win and the accompanying $700 prize in the Phantom Harley-Davidson stock car feature presented by CR Towing. In the pro late model feature, Billy Knippenberg edged out points leader Austin McCarty to pick up the win.

Cole Falloway took first in the modified feature, Deece Schwartz won the pro modified feature, Jesse Simmons took the factory stock feature, Nick Johnson claimed first in the sports compact feature and Scott Glassford won the Crown Victoria feature.

This Friday will be River City Rumble Championship Night at the speedway with feature races in eight classes. There also will be mechanics races and powderpuff races taking place.

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Feature (20 Laps): 1. BK3-Billy Knippenberg III[2]; 2. 10M-Austin Mccarty[3]; 3. 18C-John Provenzano[5]; 4. 56-Brandon Pralle[8]; 5. 47-Dan Kuhn[7]; 6. 05-Gary Schalmo[6]; 7. 16-Augustine Punke[10]; 8. 97M-Michael Marden[12]; 9. 41-Logan Nesselrodt[11]; 10. 58-Ralph Gash[14]; 11. (DNF) 729-Mike Winn[1]; 12. (DNF) 19-Chase Osterhoff[4]; 13. (DNF) X3-Ben Kirchner[9]; 14. (DNS) 818-Matt Hammond

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 66-Cole Falloway[3]; 2. 09-Michael Ledford[5]; 3. 5-Steven Brooks[6]; 4. 7-Brad DeYoung[2]; 5. 35-Jason Hastings[1]; 6. B5-Matthew Baker[4]; 7. 48-Adam Pockrus[8]; 8. 16-Nicholas Lueth[7]; 9. A88-Christopher Anstead[10]; 10. 42T-Ric Trulock[12]; 11. 44T-Wyatt Thompson[9]; 12. (DNS) 25B-Braiden Bohlmann; 13. (DNS) 40F-Tyler Fengya

DIRTcar Stock Car

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 11S-Nick Seplak[3]; 2. 007-Kyle Anderson[4]; 3. 22-Nick Clubb[6]; 4. 9-Joe Brown[2]; 5. 99K-Jerrad Krick[5]; 6. 10H-Don Hilleray[9]; 7. 27G-Reid Gall[7]; 8. 01-Joe Hillman[13]; 9. 18-Sam Casko[8]; 10. 8-Austin Hunter[14]; 11. 23T-Rick Thomas[18]; 12. 22W-Frank Wright[11]; 13. 37S-Scott Schoener[15]; 14. 52P-Steven Perkins[10]; 15. 27-Eric Legner[12]; 16. (DNF) 511-Eric Hunter[16]; 17. (DNF) 21-Zane Reitz[1]; 18. (DNF) 23D-Bailey Downey[17]

DIRTcar Pro Modifieds

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 121-Deece Schwartz[2]; 2. 3C-Drake Compton[7]; 3. 21JRS-Drew Schwartz[3]; 4. 114-Austin Hubbard[10]; 5. 42A-Pete Argianas[4]; 6. 10-Curtis Caldwell[8]; 7. 22-Allen Line[1]; 8. 14-Tom Knippenberg[9]; 9. H24-Tony Hemp[17]; 10. 24F-Patrick Fatigato[5]; 11. 13-Donnie Martin SR[13]; 12. (DNF) 39-Kevin Sonquist[15]; 13. (DNF) 2-Jackson Hempstead[14]; 14. (DNF) 21JR-Ryan Kohler[6]; 15. (DNF) 44E-Evan Eckhoff[12]; 16. (DNF) 2K-Jacob Kraft[16]; 17. (DNS) 59-JD Evans

DIRTcar Factory Stock

Feature (15 Laps): 1. 42-Jesse Simmons[2]; 2. 11S-Braiden Keller[5]; 3. X225-Trevor Bitterling[6]; 4. 36L-Hayden Lomax[1]; 5. 17-Zane Reitz[4]; 6. 8-David Hurst[3]; 7. Z42-Zack Simmons[7]; 8. A28-Liam Strader[9]; 9. (DNF) P3-Virgil Arnold[8]; 10. (DNS) 127-Connor Banister

DIRTcar Sport Compact

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 30J-Nick Johnson[1]; 2. 15-David Lauritson[2]; 3. 56C-Scott Vetter[6]; 4. 43-Jake Momper[3]; 5. 70R-Matt Radtke[8]; 6. 01JR-Matthew Mackey Jr[4]; 7. B55-Haylee Mackey[22]; 8. 501-Matt Mackey[5]; 9. 02-Brant Rhodes[9]; 10. 08-Brent Hanna[11]; 11. 32-Donita Hines[7]; 12. 2J-Steve Kraft[12]; 13. 21M-Aaron Mainard[10]; 14. 00R-Rowen Ramsey[14]; 15. 25-Nicholas Gomez[17]; 16. 65-Samantha Fuller[13]; 17. 04-Natalie Hanna[19]; 18. (DNF) 22J-Jeffery Naese[16]; 19. (DNF) 36B-Branagan Meagher[15]; 20. (DNF) 75-Gregory Fuller[20]; 21. (DNF) 36D-Dailan Reece[21]; 22. (DNS) 1K-Dale Kohler

Crown Victorias

Feature (15 Laps): 1. 9-Scott Glassford[1]; 2. 33S-Michael Sklodowski[2]; 3. 01-Phil Bloch[4]; 4. 15-Matt Prodehl[6]; 5. 77-Scott Thiel[8]; 6. 14-Jayden Gonzalez[5]; 7. 9J-Charles Jones[9]; 8. 86-Jesse Presley[7]; 9. 356-Derrick Walus[10]; 10. 007-Michael Feldman[11]; 11. (DNF) 7-Joe Hillman[3]; 12. (DNS) 11-Cory Carpenter