Muskies split Sunday doubleheader to go 3-1 in last week’s games

The Beecher Muskies entered last week riding a five-game winning streak, and they kept on rolling with a powerful 9-1 win over the UDC Hitters on Tuesday at De La Salle Institute in Chicago.

The Muskies hit four home runs in the game, two from Qunitin Alexander and one apiece from Camden Kearney and Nolan Czako, in support of the efforts of the five pitchers who combined to allowed just four hits.

Nick Noles picked up the win, allowing three hits and one run over five innings of work. Ben Carlile, Zack Millsap, Josh Sutker and Jack Thompson each work a shutout inning in relief.

After a rainout Wednesday, the Muskies picked up a 12-5 win over the New Lenox Pumas on Thursday at Lincoln-Way Central.

The Muskies broke a 3-3 tie with a nine-run sixth inning that featured eight walks, three wild pitches and just two hits. Andrew Olszewski and Andy Gaytan each went 2 for 5 in the game while Olszewski, AJ Le and Patrick Carmody had multiple runs.

To open a doubleheader against the Chicago Warriors on Sunday at North Park University, the Muskies fell 8-3 to have their longest winning streak of the season snapped at seven games. Marty Coyle was 2 for 3 with a solo home run while Thomas Offill went 2 for 4 and Zac Ruzich went 2 for 3 with a double.

The Muskies bounced back to win the second game Sunday with a 3-0 win, thanks to a stellar outing from Bryce Shafer. He allowed just three hits in a seven-inning shutout while racking up 11 strikeouts and just one walk.

Coyle went 2 for 4 with an RBI while Mark Dye was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Olszewski, Gaytan and Carmody scored a run apiece.

The Muskies (21-7) have five games scheduled for this week, which started Monday against the Pumas. They will then play the Calumet Beavers on Tuesday and the Lombard Orioles on Thursday before playing both the Buckley Dutchmasters and the Orioles again on Sunday.