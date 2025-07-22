Chase Holland wins pay feature at Kankakee County Speedway

Allen Provenzano (K1) passes Steve Perkins through turns three and four during a stock car heat race at Kankakee County Speedway in June 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

A week after bad weather kept the cars off the track, Friday night racing was back in action at the Kankakee County Speedway on July 18.

The highlight of the night was the Express Powersports modified feature, which was won by Chase Holland to claim the $1,500 prize sponsored by Georgie’s Closet.

Over in the pro late model feature, Austin McCarty kept rolling with his fifth straight feature win while Allen Provenzano took first in the stock car feature.

The pro modifieds feature was won by Pete Argianas, the sport compact feature was won by Jeff Van Beek and the Crown Victoria feature was won by Joe Hillman.

There will be no racing at the speedway this Friday, but there will be races in three classes on July 30 for Fair Night Racing. Drivers will take to the track for pro late model, modified and Crown Victoria features.

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 10M-Austin Mccarty[4]; 2. 47-Dan Kuhn[1]; 3. 818-Matt Hammond[2]; 4. X3-Ben Kirchner[5]; 5. 97M-Michael Marden[8]; 6. 25-Luke Robbins[10]; 7. BK3-Billy Knippenberg III[3]; 8. 18C-John Provenzano[7]; 9. 729-Mike Winn[12]; 10. 56-Brandon Pralle[13]; 11. 35-Jeff Moore[15]; 12. 05-Gary Schalmo[9]; 13. (DNF) 19-Chad Osterhoff[6]; 14. (DNF) 41-Logan Nesselrodt[11]; 15. (DNF) 58-Ralph Gash[14]

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

Express Powersports Feature - $1500 to win (25 Laps): 1. 45-Chase Holland[5]; 2. 7-Brad DeYoung[6]; 3. 35-Jason Hastings[8]; 4. 48-Adam Pockrus[11]; 5. 16-Nicholas Lueth[9]; 6. 19-Michael Kettnich[10]; 7. 1-Dave Lilja[1]; 8. 2-Scott McDonald[7]; 9. 17JR-Josh Lank Jr[12]; 10. (DNF) 5-Steven Brooks[3]; 11. (DNF) 42-Justin Gregory[4]; 12. (DNF) 44T-Brandon Thompson[13]; 13. (DNF) 0-Travis Kohler[2]; 14. (DNF) 2K-Jacob Kraft[14]; 15. (DNS) 01-Billy Knippenberg; 16. (DNS) A88-Christopher Anstead

DIRTcar Stock Car

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. K1-Allen Provenzano[1]; 2. 99K-Jerrad Krick[2]; 3. 23T-Rick Thomas[3]; 4. 21-Zane Reitz[8]; 5. 23-Cody Clubb[5]; 6. 10H-Don Hilleray[10]; 7. 01-Joe Hillman[4]; 8. 127-Jace Gall[6]; 9. 27-Reid Gall[7]; 10. 18-Sam Casko[9]; 11. 52P-Steven Perkins[11]; 12. 41B-Chad Bales[13]; 13. 23P-Peyton Oswald[12]; 14. (DNF) 7-Joe Steurer[14]

DIRTcar Pro Modifieds

Feature (15 Laps): 1. 42A-Pete Argianas[3]; 2. 22-Allen Line[1]; 3. 59-JD Evans[4]; 4. 10-Curtis Caldwell[6]; 5. 39-Kevin Sonquist[2]; 6. 24F-Patrick Fatigato[5]; 7. 14-Tom Knippenberg[7]; 8. 31T-Meara Tilstra[9]; 9. H24-Tony Hemp[8]; 10. 44E-Evan Eckhoff[10]; 11. (DNS) 21JR-Darrin Kohler

DIRTcar Sport Compact

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 83-Jeff Van Beek[6]; 2. 56C-Scott Vetter[5]; 3. 32-Donita Hines[4]; 4. 110-Paul Lullo[8]; 5. 15L-David Lauritson[23]; 6. 67A-Anthony Witczak[9]; 7. 70R-Matt Radtke[7]; 8. 30J-Nick Johnson[20]; 9. 00R-Rowen Ramsey[10]; 10. 21M-Aaron Mainard[17]; 11. 40F-Tyler Fengya[11]; 12. 2J-Steve Kraft[3]; 13. 65-Samantha Fuller[12]; 14. 19M-Dylan Marcin[15]; 15. 25-Nicholas Gomez[21]; 16. 75-Gregory Fuller[19]; 17. S10-Josh Fenli[13]; 18. 00-Mitch Onda[18]; 19. (DNF) 19-Donald Griffin[2]; 20. (DNF) 1T-Alex Treptow[1]; 21. (DNF) 22J-Jeffery Naese[16]; 22. (DNF) 15-Corey Schultz[14]; 23. (DNS) 79-Ryan Harbaugh

Crown Victorias

Feature (15 Laps): 1. 7-Joe Hillman[2]; 2. 15-Matt Prodehl[4]; 3. 9-Scott Glassford[5]; 4. 33S-Michael Sklodowski[8]; 5. 01-Phil Bloch[11]; 6. 22-Justin Schroeder[9]; 7. 02A-Ryan Petrukovich[3]; 8. 502-Adam Thibo[6]; 9. 77-Scott Thiel[7]; 10. 9J-Charles Jones[10]; 11. 51-Jeff Elder[1]; 12. 86-Jesse Presley[12]; 13. 007-Johny Rezza[15]; 14. 11-Cory Carpenter[13]; 15. 57-Terrica Grosvenor[14]; 16. (DNF) 5-Mark Grosvenor[19]; 17. (DNF) 12-Ken Johnson[16]; 18. (DNF) 6-Ella Rogers[17]; 19. (DNS) 24-Cayden Burger