Beecher Muskies extend winning streak to 5 games with 3-0 week

The Beecher Muskies opened their slate of games last week with an 11-0 win over the Windy City Baseball Club on Tuesday, with the 11-run margin of victory being their largest of the season.

The Muskies piled on for eight runs in the bottom of the first inning at Gouwens Park in South Holland, taking advantage of three Windy City Errors.

Marty Coyle led the team, going 2 for 4 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and a run scored. Andy Gaytan was 2 for 3 with an RBI, a steal and two runs while Mark Dye was 2 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.

Camden Kearney pitched two hitless innings to start, Karl Gotsch allowed just two hits over three innings to pick up the win, while Josh Sutker and Zac Ruzich finished the game with a hitless inning apiece.

A rainout of Thursday’s game with the Oswego Cats kept the Muskies off the field until Sunday’s doubleheader with the Addison Braves at Community Park in Addison.

Coyle got the scoring started in the first game with an RBI single in the top of the first and then stayed hot with a three-run home run in the sixth. He also doubled, finishing 3 for 5 with four RBIs. Andrew Olszewski was 3 for 4 out of the leadoff spot while also being hit by a pitch and scoring three runs.

Bryce Shafer got the start and the win, striking out eight batters over five innings while allowing four hits and two runs. After a late Addison rally, Ben Carlile closed out the win with a scoreless seventh inning.

The Muskies finished the doubleheader sweep of the Braves with a 7-5 win to wrap the weekend and pick up their fifth win in a row.

Six Addison errors helped the Muskies score five unearned runs. AJ Le was 2 for 2 with two walks and two runs while Tyler Brody was 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Quintin Alexander was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Kris Honel allowed four runs to go with five strikeouts over 3 ⅓ innings. Alex Rodriguez picked up the win thanks to his 1 ⅔ shutout relief innings in which he had four strikeouts.

The Muskies (18-6) will play the UDC Hitters on Tuesday, the Oswego Cats on Wednesday and the New Lenox Pumas on Thursday before another Sunday doubleheader against the Chicago Warriors.