Holiday racing sees Austin McCarty get 4th straight pro late model win

Austin McCarty accelerates during a heat race past members of his family on Friday, July 4, 2025, at the Kankakee County Speedway. McCarty picked up a win in the pro late model feature, his fourth in a row, in what was an emotional day at the track for the McCarty family. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The halftime fireworks that soared above the Kankakee County Speedway on the Fourth of July were surrounded by plenty of fireworks on the track for a holiday edition of Friday night racing. The weekend got underway with feature races in seven classes.

Austin McCarty picked up a win in the pro late model feature, his fourth in a row. It was an emotional day at the track for the McCarty family after the deaths earlier in the week of Austin’s grandparents, Wayne and Patricia McCarty. A moment of silence was held for the McCarty family before the race, and several family members were on hand to greet Austin with hugs in victory lane.

Mike McKinney was victorious in the UMP modified feature. Don Hilleary took first in the stock car feature, while Deece Schwartz was the pro modified feature winner. In the factory stock feature, Trevor Bitterling came out on top. Scott Vetter took the sport compact feature, while Jeremy Legner was the top driver in the Crown Victoria feature.

Mike McKinney takes the turn during a UMP modified heat race on Friday, July 4, 2025, at the Kankakee County Speedway. McKinney was victorious in the UMP modified feature. (Tiffany Blanchette)

This Friday’s action will feature the Mid-Am Racing Series with pavement cars providing some dirt track action. The pro modified class also will have a $700 feature race presented by Meineke of Bourbonnais.

There also will be pro late model, modified, factory stock, Crown Victoria, sport compact and pro modified racing. The pit gates will open at 4 p.m., the grandstands will open at 5 p.m., and 6:15 p.m. practice preceding the racing starting at 7:30 p.m.

Scott Vetter (56C) leads in a sport compact feature heat race on Friday, July 4, 2025, at the Kankakee County Speedway. Vetter was victorious in the sport compact feature race. (Tiffany Blanchette)

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 10M-Austin McCarty[2]; 2. 818-Matt Hammond[4]; 3. 19-Chad Osterhoff[6]; 4. BK3-Billy Knippenberg III[5]; 5. 05-Gary Schalmo[3]; 6. 47-Dan Kuhn[9]; 7. 25-Luke Robbins[10]; 8. 56-Brandon Pralle[8]; 9. 97M-Michael Marden[11]; 10. 130-Chase Osterhoff[1]; 11. X3-Ben Kirchner[7]; 12. (DNF) 41-Logan Nesselrodt[12]

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 96M-Mike McKinney[2]; 2. 7-Brad Deyoung[4]; 3. 0-Travis Kohler[1]; 4. 48-Adam Pockrus[3]; 5. 35-Jason Hastings[5]; 6. 42-Justin Gregory[8]; 7. (DNF) 2-Jacob Kraft[9]; 8. (DNF) 23-Dylan Caldwell[7]; 9. (DNF) 71J-Justin VanDrunen[6]

DIRTcar Stock Car

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 10H-Don Hilleary[3]; 2. 01-Joe Hillman[2]; 3. 127-Jace Gall[1]; 4. K1-Allen Provenzano[5]; 5. 27-Reid Gall[4]; 6. 18-Sam Casko[9]; 7. 43-Dustin Hubert[7]; 8. 52P-Steven Perkins[8]; 9. 19K-Bailey Downey[11]; 10. 41B-Chad Bales[10]; 11. (DNF) 7-Joe Steurer[12]; 12. (DNF) 99K-Jerrad Krick[6]

DIRTcar Pro Modifieds

Feature (15 Laps): 1. 21JRS-Deece Schwartz[2]; 2. 21JR-Ryan Kohler[1]; 3. 24F-Patrick Fatigato[3]; 4. 14-Tom Knippenberg[5]; 5. 10-Curtis Caldwell[7]; 6. 42A-Pete Argianas[6]; 7. 39-Kevin Sonquist[10]; 8. 22-Allen Line[9]; 9. 31T-Meara Tilstra[8]; 10. (DNF) 88-Derek Line[4]; 11. (DNF) H24-Tony Hemp[11]; 12. (DNS) 13-Donnie Martin SR

DIRTcar Factory Stock

Feature (15 Laps): 1. X225-Trevor Bitterling[7]; 2. 22-Nathan Arterberry[4]; 3. 36L-Hayden Lomax[8]; 4. Z42-Zack Simmons[2]; 5. 64X-Robert Drangmeister[5]; 6. 11B-Michael Bennett[6]; 7. 416-Kaleb Layhew[1]; 8. 127-Connor Banister[3]

DIRTcar Sport Compact

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 56C-Scott Vetter[1]; 2. 30J-Nick Johnson[6]; 3. 1T-Alex Treptow[8]; 4. 110-Paul Lullo[3]; 5. 32-Donita Hines[2]; 6. 70R-Matt Radtke[5]; 7. 13-Zach Legner[10]; 8. 13K-Chris Kuiper[13]; 9. 21M-Aaron Mainard[12]; 10. 00R-Rowen Ramsey[16]; 11. 17JC-Jace Cooper[9]; 12. 22J-Jeffery Naese[15]; 13. 75-Gregory Fuller[14]; 14. 25-Nicholas Gomez[4]; 15. 65-Samantha Fuller[17]; 16. (DNF) 716-Charles Schork[7]; 17. (DNS) 00-Dino Antonelli

Crown Victorias

Feature (15 Laps): 1. 75-Jerry Legner[1]; 2. 01-Phil Bloch[8]; 3. 77-Scott Thiel[10]; 4. 33S-Michael Sklodowski[3]; 5. 02A-Ryan Petrukovich[2]; 6. 9-Scott Glassford[7]; 7. 51-Jeff Elder[14]; 8. 12P-Matt Prodehl[6]; 9. 86-Jesse Presley[16]; 10. 5-Frank Zingen[13]; 11. 24-Caden Burger[11]; 12. 95X-Ryan Decker[5]; 13. (DNF) 14-Phil Hamstra[9]; 14. (DNF) 502-Adam Thibo[4]; 15. (DNF) 9M-Joe Malone[12]; 16. (DNS) 7-Joe Hillman