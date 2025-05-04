Kankakee County Speedway season kicks off

After rain washed out the first two scheduled nights of the 2025 season at Kankakee County Speedway, the third time was the charm Friday night for area race fans.

The highlight of the season opener was the Mars Modified Series Tom Pasak Memorial, a 40 lap feature won by Michael Long, who beat out runner up Cole Falloway and Steven Brooks, the defending track champion in the modified division.

Jerrad Krick was the stock car winner Friday night. Defending pro modified track champion Deece Schwartz began his title defense in victory lane, as did fellow defending champion Trevor Bitterling in the factory stock division. Alex Treptow took the sport compact feature, and Phil Bloch was the first to the checkered flag in the Crown Victoria race.

Racing will continue again Friday, when the Badger Midgets come to town.

Mars Modified Series Tom Pasak Memorial

Michael Long (18L) Cole Falloway (66) Steven Brooks (5B) Brad Deyoung (7) Trevor Neville (777) Chase Holland (45) Mike McKinney (96M) Michael Ledford (09) Will Krup (K9) Beau DeYoung (27) Kyle Hammer (45H) Ryan Thomas (T9) Jeff Curl (12) Ray Bollinger (77) Dave Wietholder (05) Adam Pockrus (48) Austin Friedman (89) Tyler Spalding (1TS) Lyndon Whitfill (21) Damian Kiefer (0) Frank Marshall (28M) Matthew Baker (B5)

Stock car

99K Jerrad Krick (99K) Kyle Anderson (41) Cody Clubb (23) Reid Gall (27G) Joe Hillman (01) Eric Legner (27) James Williams (83) Jace Gall (127) Steve Perkins (52P) Dustin Hubert (43) Joe Steurer (7) Chad Bales (41B) Sam Casko (18) Anthony Craven (18C)

Pro modifieds

Deece Schwartz (121) Tom Knippenberg (14) Curtis Caldwell (10) Pete Argianas (42A) Ryan Kohler (21JR) Drew Schwartz (21JRS) Tony Hemp (H24) Patrick Fatigato (24F) Kevin Sonquist (39) Derek Line (88) Ken Bushey (70B) Allen Line (22) Evan Eckhoff (44E)

Factory stock

Trevor Bitterling (X225) Hayden Lomax (36L) John Strawser (11S) Zack Simmons (Z42) Nathan Arterberry (22) Damion Wilmoth (68W) Kiran Roundtree (9) Rob Drangmeister (X) Josh Lank Jr (17JR) Kaleb Layhew (416) Connor Banister (127) Chase Kosmatka (21C) Jesse Simmons (42)

Sport compact

Alex Treptow (1T) Matt Radtke (70R) Nick Johnson (30J) Scott Vetter (56C) Wayne Huffman III (93H) Donita Hines (32) Rowen Ramsey (00R) Corey Schultz (15) Tyler Fengya (40F) Andrew Radtke (50R) Samantha Fuller (65) Gregory Fuller (75) Nicholas Gomez (25) Ryan Lagestee (93) Jeremy Hanna (10) Natalie Hanna (04) Paul Lullo (110) David Polak Jr. (73) Chris Albertson (35) Greg Marlow (G14) Dale Kohler (1K) Justin Duncan (1) Jimmy Dutlinger (DA28) Sawyer Prosser (23P)

Crown Victorias