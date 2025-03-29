Daily Journal 2024-25 All-Area boys basketball team

First Team

Willie Felton (Submitted by Kaelyn Bess)

Willie Felton, Bishop McNamara, senior, guard: As the team’s starting point guard, Felton helped lead the Fightin’ Irish to a regional title and as far as the Sweet 16 this season. He averaged 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Felton was also a lockdown defender against some of the area’s top guards, averaging 3.1 steals per game on the year. He earned IBCA Class 2A All-State Special Mention honors.

Grant Park senior Blake Brown.

Blake Brown, Grant Park, senior, guard: Brown wrapped up perhaps the best career in Grant Park history this season. He broke the program scoring record of 1,290 points in December, which had stood since 1990, and finished with 1,810 career points. He averaged 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and four assists per game while making 86 3-pointers on the season. Brown earned IBCA Class 1A All-State Special Mention honors.

Ray Lee (Shaw Media/Mason Schweizer)

Ray Lee, Manteno, senior, guard: Lee claimed several school records throughout the course of his senior season. He now has the most career points (1,280), career 3-pointers (221), points in a season (635) and 3-pointers in a season (101). He averaged 19.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, leading Manteno to a 20-12 record and a spot in the regional title game. Lee earned IBCA Class 2A All-State Special Mention honors.

Lincoln Williams (Submitted by Desiree Engelkens)

Lincoln Williams, Kankakee, junior, guard/forward: As the top-ranked junior in the state of Illinois, Williams had a career-best season for the Kays. He averaged 19 point, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks per game, propelling the Kays to a 25-6 record and their third regional title in the last four years. Williams was named IBCA Class 3A All-State First Team and the Southland Athletic Conference MVP. He was named a Daily Journal Boys Basketball Co-Player of the Year.

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Nick Allen

Nick Allen, Bradley-Bourbonnais, senior, center: As the consensus top-ranked senior center in Illinois, Allen had a season to remember for the Boilermakers. He averaged 22.5 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks per game, leading the team to a 21-8 record. Allen broke the program record of 1,470 points, finishing his career with 1,596 points. He was named SouthWest Suburban Conference Player of the Year, received IBCA Class 4A All-State Second Team honors and was named a Daily Journal Boys Basketball Co-Player of the Year.

Second Team

Jordan Davis, Kankakee, G

Myair Thompson, Kankakee, G

Chris Link, St. Anne, G

Ruben Velasco, Peotone, F

Jacob Reardon, Reed-Custer, F

Third Team

Gavin Kohl, Bradley-Bourbonnais, G

Ethan Reynolds, Grace Christian, G

Brandon Weiss, Peotone, G

Orlin Nesbitt, Beecher, F

Callaghan O’Connor, Bishop McNamara, C

Special Mention

Trey Provost, Bishop McNamara; Dierks Neukomm, Cissna Park; Seth Walder, Cissna Park; Aidan Podowicz, Central; Gabe McCue, Coal City; Jacob McCree, Herscher; Eli Stipp, Kankakee; Kenaz Jackson, Kankakee; Caleb Clutteur, Milford; Vinny Hendrix, Trinity; Akira Hori, Trinity; Lucas Rink, Wilmington

Honorable Mention

Dominic DeFrank, Beecher; Cole Czako, Bishop McNamara; Karter Krutsinger, Bishop McNamara; Kobe Lawrence, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Liam Martin, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Blake Chander, Central; Dylan Young, Coal City; Jacob Onnen, Donovan; Brandon Hennieke, Donovan; Cole Hampson, Gardner-South Wilmington; Sam Marquardt, Grace Christian; Austin Buckley, Herscher; Beau Howe, Iroquois West; Andrew Norred, Manteno; Erick Castillo, Momence; Matthew Langellier, St. Anne; Grant Pomaranski, St. Anne; Quinn Starkey, Watseka; Ryan Nelson, Wilmington