ROUNDUP: Schroeder reaches 1,000 points in Central win; Manteno's Myers makes milestone

Thursday GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central 62, Illinois Lutheran 33

Central senior Gracie Schroeder went into Thursday’s game needing just 13 points to reach 1,000 for her career. With 15 points in the game, she was able to reach that milestone while also leading the Comets to a road River Valley Conference win.

The Comets improved to 13-7 overall and 8-0 in conference play. The win was their third in a row and seventh in their last eight games.

Anna Winkel led the team with 21 points in the game. Alexis Prisock joined Winkel and Schroeder in double figures with 10 points. Maddie Webb added eight points.

Bloom 55, Kankakee 48

The Kays suffered just their second Southland Conference loss of the season on Thursday. They fell to 12-9 overall and 6-2 in conference play.

Three players accounted for all of Kankakee’s scoring. Ava Johnson led the team with 24 points. TaLeah Turner scored 15 points and Benkwasha Stroud scored nine points.

Cissna Park 57, Hoopeston 24

The Timberwolves stayed perfect in Vermilion Valley Conference play with their 33-point win at home on Thursday. They improved to 16-3 overall and 7-0 in conference play.

Addison Lucht had 19 points, five assists and six steals. Lauryn Hamrick had 17 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Manteno 52, Peotone 30

The Panthers hit the road on Thursday and bounced back from their first loss of the season, beating the Blue Devils by 22 points in Illinois Central Eight conference action. Manteno improved to 16-1 overall and 7-1 in conference play. Peotone fell to 4-16 (2-6).

Two Manteno players had double-doubles on Thursday. Maddie Gesky had 18 points and 15 rebounds while Emily Horath had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Lila Prindeville and Alyssa Singleton had eight points apiece.

No stats were immediately for Peotone.

Wilmington 37, Reed-Custer 29

The Wildcats picked up their fifth straight ICE win on Thursday, downing the Comets on the road to improve to 16-4 overall and 6-2 in conference. Reed-Custer fell to 8-11 (2-6).

Reed-Custer was led by Alyssa Wollenzien with seven points, eight rebounds and four steals. Leah Grace, Gwen Stewart and Harlie Liebermann each scored six points. Liebermann had eight rebounds and Stewart had seven.

No stats were immediately available for Wilmington.

Coal City 52, Lisle 41

The Coalers stayed hot Thursday with the seventh straight win, this one coming in ICE play at home. They improved to 14-5 overall and 7-1 in conference.

Kylee Kennell led Coal City in scoring with 15 points to go with six rebounds and five assists. Emma Rodriguez had 11 points and nine rebounds while Jori Tucker scored nine points. Becca Hall had two points and led the team with 11 rebounds.

Herscher 37, Streator 28

The Tigers got back on track with their ICE win on the road Thursday, snapping a five-game losing streak with the victory. They improved to 11-8 overall and 5-3 in conference play.

Anistin Hackley led Herscher with 10 points. Leia Haubner scored nine points while Pippa Dunnill and Laney Mohler scored six points apiece.

Momence 42, Grace Christian 25

In RVC action Thursday, Momence improved to 7-10 on the year and 6-3 in conference play with its third straight win. No individual stats were available for Momence.

The Crusaders, who entered the night as winners of three of their last four, fell to 4-13 and 3-6 in the RVC. Kaitlyn Jorgensen had nine points, two rebounds and a steal. Zoey Baldridge added eight points, six rebounds, an assist and four steals.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 73, Watseka 36

The Warriors had their five-game winning streak snapped with Thursday’s non-conference loss at home. They fell to 7-11 on the season.

James Newell led Watseka with eight points. Quinn Starkey and Andrew Shoemaker had seven points apiece.

WRESTLING

Coal City 78, Wilmington 0; Coal City 81, Herscher 0

The Coalers were dominant in their Illinois Central Eight dual against Herscher and host Wilmington on Thursday. Coal City improved to 24-6 on the season.

For the Coalers, Cooper Morris (132 pounds), Aidan Kenney (144), Landin Benson (175) and Payton Vigna (285) all went 2-0 on the day. Morris had one win by decision while the other seven wins all came by fall.

Wednesday BOYS BASKETBALL

Manteno 61, Central 49

The Panthers gave head coach Zack Myers his 100th career head coaching victory Wednesday night, joining current principal Doug Wenzel as the only Manteno boys basketball coaches to win 100 games. Manteno improved to 12-7 on the season and Central fell to 12-7.

Ray Lee starred for Manteno once again with a game-high 27 points, 20 of which came in the first half. Cooper Monk had 15 points and went 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.

For Central, who saw a four-game winning streak end, Blake Chandler led the team with 18 points. Aidan Podowicz was also in double figures with 15 points.

Wilmington 51, Gardner-South Wilmington 22

Wednesday’s non-conference victory was the fourth win in a row for the Wildcats, with the last two coming on the road. Wilmington improved to 12-5 on the season while Gardner-South Wilmington fell to 1-17.

Gardner-South Wilmington was led by Cameron Gray with nine points. Cole Hampson added eight points.

No stats were immediately available for Wilmington.

Peotone 75, Dwight 50

The Blue Devils snapped a four-game losing streak with a comfortable road win in non-conference play on Wednesday. They improved to 5-11 on the season.

Ruben Velasco had another big double-double for Peotone, scoring 30 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Brandon Weiss nearly had a double-double as well with 18 points and eight assists, as did Logan Mather with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Iroquois West 51, Donovan 40

The Raiders picked up a non-conference win on the road over the Wildcats on Wednesday. Iroquois West improved to 8-10 with the win while Donovan fell to 2-14.

For Donovan, Jacob Onnen scored a team-high 12 points to go with seven rebounds. Joel Tiffany had nine points and Brendan Hennieke had seven points.

No stats were immediately available for Iroquois West.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 63, Milford 35

The Bearcats dropped a VVC contest on the road on Wednesday for their fifth-straight loss. They fell to 2-17 overall and 0-6 in conference play.

No stats were immediately available for Milford.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McNamara 83, Chesterton Academy 29

The Fightin’ Irish set a new season high in points scored in Wednesday’s blowout win at home. Their previous high was 66 points, which was set in the season’s second game on Nov. 20. They improved to 13-6 on the season.

Four players scored in double figures for Bishop McNamara, led by Trinity Davis with 19 points. Davis also had seven assists. Trinity Thompson had 17 points and eight rebounds while Leigha Brown had 15 points and nine rebounds. Eliana Isom was also in double figures with 14 points.

Cissna Park 54, Chrisman 13

The Timberwolves stayed dominant in Vermilion Valley Conference play, picking up a road conference win on Wednesday to improve to 6-0 in the VVC. The win put them at 15-3 overall.

Addison Lucht scored a team-high 19 points while also recording seven steals and four assists. Lauryn Hamrick also scored in double figures with 11 points.

Watseka 42, Bismarck-Henning 37

The Warriors, much like Cissna Park, grabbed a key VVC win on the road on Wednesday. Watseka improved to 16-1 on the season and 5-1 in conference play.

Christa Holohan scored a team-high 13 points. She was joined in double figures by Kami Muehling with 12 points and Megan Martin with 10 points.

Dwight 47, Reed-Custer 26

The Comets dropped a non-conference game at home on Wednesday, falling to 8-10 overall on the season.

Alyssa Wollenzien led the team with 11 points. Leah Grace and Kamryn Wilkey scored five points apiece, with Wilkey grabbing four steals and Grace recording three rebounds.