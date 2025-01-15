ROUNDUP: Beecher boys hoops coach Shireman makes school history; Grant Park downs Donovan in OT

BOYS BASKETBALL

Beecher 65, Momence 59

Beecher head coach Tyler Shireman reached a major milestone with the Bobcats’ comeback road win on Tuesday. It was his 197th victory at Beecher, which makes him the winningest head coach in school history. He broke Kevin Brown’s record of 196 wins that had stood since 2007.

The Bobcats got their coach the record-breaking win in style, erasing a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to down Momence in River Valley Conference play. Beecher improved to 11-7 overall and 6-1 in conference play while Momence fell to 8-8 (4-3).

Beecher was led by Orlin Nesbitt, who posted a big double-double with 33 points and 10 rebounds. Noah Berry also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds while Dominick DeFrank had 14 points.

Nick Charbonneau led Momence with 20 points. Erick Castillo was close behind with 18 points, and D’Angelo Hundley had 14 points.

Grant Park 61, Donovan 57 (OT)

The Wildcats came into Tuesday’s RVC clash against the Dragons looking to snap a nine-game losing streak. They nearly did, but the Dragons came out on top with an overtime win. Grant Park improved to 7-10 overall and 5-2 in conference play while Donovan fell to 2-13 (1-5).

Grant Park was led by Blake Brown with 32 points. Brayden Heldt tallied a career-high 12 points. Jayden Kaack had eight points and Ethan Barnas had seven points.

Braden Klecan led Donovan with 18 points to go with six rebounds. Brendan Hennieke had 14 points and nine rebounds while Joel Tiffany had 11 points.

Central 67, Grace Christian 43

The Comets picked up their fifth RVC win in a row with Tuesday’s home win over the Crusaders. Central improved to 12-6 overall and 6-1 in conference play while Grace Christian fell to 8-9 (3-4).

Central was led by Jake Thompson with 14 points. Connor Unger was also in double figures with 10 points while Aidan Podowicz had nine points and Blake Chandler had eight.

For Grace Christian, Ethan Reynolds scored a game-high 20 points. Sam Marquardt had seven points while Noah Bisping and Andre Betz scored six points apiece.

St. Anne 78, Gardner-South Wilmington 32

The Cardinals kept their perfect conference record alive with a blowout road win over the Panthers on Tuesday. St. Anne improved to 14-5 overall and 7-0 in the RVC while Gardner-South Wilmington fell to 1-16 (1-5).

Chris Link led St. Anne with 27 points, 22 of which came in the first half. Deion Fifer and Matthew Langellier were also in double figures with 12 points and 11 points respectively.

For Gardner-South Wilmington, Josh Conger led the team with six points while Cole Hampson and Cooper Biros had five points apiece.

Trinity 50, Homeschool Resource Center 37

The Eagles entered the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s home game with HRSC with a narrow three-point lead before pulling away to win by 13. They improved to 13-6 on the season.

Cory Hathaway led the team with 21 points.

Oakwood 62, Milford 42

The Bearcats dropped a Vermilion Valley Conference contest at home on Tuesday, falling to 2-16 overall on the season and 0-5 in conference play.

Caleb Clutteur led the team with 20 points. Beau Wright also finished in double figures with 17 points. Wright knocked down five three-pointers.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central 40, Iroquois West 35

The Comets picked up a road win over the Raiders on Tuesday in a non-conference matchup. Central improved to 12-7 on the season with the win while Iroquois West fell to 8-10.

Central was led by Anna Winkel with a game-high 17 points. Gracie Schroeder, Maddie Webb and Myah Martinez scored six points each.

For Iroquois West, Amelia Scharp led the team with 15 points while Phylicity Leonard finished with 12 points.

Lincoln-Way Central 54, Bradley-Bourbonnais 42

The Boilermakers dropped their fourth game in a row on Tuesday, all of which have been in SouthWest Suburban Conference games. With the home loss, they fell to 3-14 overall and 0-8 in conference play.

No stats were immediately available for Bradley-Bourbonnais.