BOYS BASKETBALL: McNamara surges in second half to down Manteno

KANKAKEE — Save for some regional meetings over the years, a gathering between Bishop McNamara and Manteno on the boys basketball court has been quite rare over the years. But the two rivals had a rare meeting at McNamara Tuesday, a game the hosts were able to pull away from late.

Powered by 19 points apiece from Willie Felton and Callaghan O’Connor, the Fightin’ Irish stormed past the Panthers 73-48 to improve to 16-2 on the season. Manteno slid to 11-7.

For Felton and his teammates, not only was it big to pick up a win against a potential postseason opponent, but to win a rare game against a local opponent, something they don’t get a lot of in the Chicagoland Christian Conference.

“It was great because we got to play a team in town and close to us,” Felton said. “We usually don’t get to do that, and it was awesome to get to do that senior year.”

The Irish quickly opened the game on a 5-0 run in the first 90 seconds, but Manteno senior guard Ray Lee mounted a quick 5-0 run of his own to knot things at 5 just 30 seconds later. It became back-and-forth from there, as the teams traded a total of six lead changes and three ties in the first quarter, with Felton’s steal and layup in the closing seconds putting the Irish up 14-12 after a quarter.

The Panthers never led after the first quarter, and after staying within two possessions for most of the second quarter, hit the half down 31-24 when Cole Czako hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half. The senior guard hit another triple to open the second half, extending the McNamara lead to 34-24.

Nathan Hupe got a couple buckets to quickly get Manteno back within two possessions at 34-28, but O’Connor found the basket on three straight Irish possessions that put them ahead 45-35, a lead that grew to 50-37 by the end of the third when Richie Darr’s and-one in the closing moments put the Irish in the driver’s seat.

After eight first-quarter turnovers against a tricky Manteno zone that McNamara head coach Adrian Provost credited for throwing them out of rhythm early on, Provost saw his team find some composure in the closing moments of the first half.

“I think we settled down,” Provost said. “I think the environment, playing a local team, our kids were trying to win the game in the first minute. I think we got settled down with about three minutes left in the second quarter.”

The Irish blew things open down the stretch in the fourth, scoring 14 of the game’s last 16 points to leave little doubt. As they pulled away, Felton said the Irish started following their defensive gameplan with more intention on the court.

And what was that gameplan?

“Guard Ray Lee,” Felton said.

Lee scored Manteno’s first seven points on the night and nine overall in the first, but the prolific scorer was held relatively in check with 10 points over the final three quarters, which still allowed him to finish tied with Felton and O’Connor for a game-high 19 points. But as they honed in on Lee, the Irish were able to force a handful of Manteno miscues that went for easy layups the other way.

“Our whole offense is pretty much transition, so getting steals and getting out in transition is big,” Felton said.

Aside from the matchup of two of the area’s most explosive guards in Felton and Lee, the big man matchup between the 6-foot-7 O’Connor, a Notre Dame baseball commit, and Manteno’s 6-foot-6 Cooper Monk, an Illinois State football commit, had fans engaged.

While O’Connor has an inch on Monk, he ceded the strength battle to the future college offensive lineman, rather using his length and quickness to his advantage.

“He’s a specimen, a big boy,” O’Connor said of his counterpart Monk. “It was really based on physicality. I was trying to just beat him up and down the court each time.”

As teams in opposite sides of the IHSA Class 2A Peotone Sectional, there’s a chance a second meeting could come in what would either be the sectional semifinals or championship game. That’s something Manteno head coach Zack Myers told his team before the game, a game that allowed them to see where their game needs to improve if they want that success down the road.

“It’s definitely something we talked about and definitely something we’ve gotta be better at,” Myers said. “We talked about the things that they were gonna do, and they did them and executed, and we just didn’t answer that call.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Felton and O’Connor’s 19 points were complimented by a dozen off the bench from Darr, eight points from Trey Provost and six from Czako. After Lee’s 19 for Manteno, Monk finished with eight points, Hupe and Andrew Norred were next up with seven points apiece.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish visit Aurora Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday. After they visit Central at 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Panthers return to Illinois Central Eight Conference play when they visit Coal City at 7 p.m. Friday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s McNamara victory over Manteno, the two schools came together to raise money and stuffed animals for Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago. The local rivals came together for child cancer night, which included a pregame ceremony, a stuffed animal drive and split the pot fundraiser.

Three local children battling cancer and their families were recognized in a pregame ceremony. Carter Fortin and Alexandra Ramos, both local 12 year-olds battling cancer, were joined on the court with their families. In the ceremony, McNamara head coach also recognized Cooper Friedland, a Bourbonnais Upper Grade Student currently battling cancer at Comer.

“It was just a great community environment for a great cause,” McNamara head coach Adrian Provost said. “ ... What a great turnout. We raised over $1,000 and I don’t know how many stuffed animals, but the floor looked pretty crowded.”

Stuffed animals were collected as part of a teddy bear toss, where fans and players threw new stuffed animals onto the court following the pregame ceremony. The stuffed animals were collected and will be donated to Comer, along with money that was raised via a split the pot raffle during Tuesday’s game and a $400 donation from the McNamara wrestling team.

“It felt great to help the kids in need with the money we were able to donate,” McNamara senior guard Willie Felton said. “I wish we could do it more, maybe three times a year, instead of once. It was a great thing that we did.”

Although the Fightin’ Irish went on to win the game 73-48, Manteno head coach Zack Myers and his team know that the result of the game doesn’t mean quite as much when put in the perspective that they saw pregame.

“I was honored that we got to be a part of it and glad we could help out in whatever little way it was,” Myers said.