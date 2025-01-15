BASKETBALL: Kankakee boys climb to third in 3A Poll; Cissa Park girls stay fifth in Class 1A

This week's IHSA AP Basketball Polls were released Wednesday, with the same three local teams finding themselves state-ranked once again, albeit with two of them in a different spot than a week ago.

Despite a 65-63 loss to Class 4A No. 3 Rich Township Tuesday night, Kankakee (12-3) climbed two spots from fifth to third in the Class 3A Poll. The only other boys team to receive votes locally was Bishop McNamara (16-2), who received one voting point in Class 2A.

In girls hoops, Watseka-Milford (15-1) kept its spot at No. 10 in Class 2A, where Bishop McNamara (12-6) and Manteno (15-1) received votes. In Class 1A, Cissna Park (14-5) took a slight slide from third to fifth.

For the entirety of the boys and girls polls, see below:

<strong>BOYS</strong>

<strong>Class 4A</strong>

<strong>Rank School Total Points Previous</strong>

1. Quincy (4) (16-1) 80 1

2. Kenwood (2) (17-1) 75 T2

3. Rich Township (2) (12-4) 74 T2

4. Bolingbrook (1) (17-2) 64 4

5. Waubonsie Valley (18-0) 59 5

6. Lisle (Benet Academy) (17-2) 43 6

7. Homewood-Flossmoor (16-2) 35 7

8. Hinsdale Central (16-2) 24 9

9. Rock Island (18-1) 20 10

10. Lincoln Park (16-3) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Niles North 3. 12, Edwardsville 3. 13, Gurnee Warren 2. 14, Alton 2. 15, Normal Community 1. 16, Rolling Meadows 1. 17, St. Ignatius 1.

<strong>Class 3A</strong>

<strong>Rank School Total Points Previous</strong>

1. DePaul College Prep (8) (17-1) 80 1

2. Brother Rice (17-1) 70 2

<strong>3. Kankakee (12-3) 43 5</strong>

4. Chicago Mt. Carmel (16-2) 41 6

5. Metamora (16-4) 39 3

5. Morton (12-5) 39 8

7. Fenwick (14-4) 32 4

8. Peoria (H.S.) 31 7

9. St. Laurence (15-4) 25 9

10. Centralia (15-3) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Carmel 8. 12, Waterloo 6. 13, Kaneland 5. 14, Mt. Zion 4. 15, Deerfield 3. 16, St. Patrick 2.

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>Rank School Total Points Previous</strong>

1. Williamsville (6) (15-0) 108 2

2. Benton (2) (15-0) 103 3

3. Peoria Manual (2) (13-4) 91 4

4. Belleville (Althoff Catholic) (2) (14-4) 89 1

5. Bismarck-Henning (18-0) 63 5

6. Chicago Dyett (14-4) 56 6

7. Rockford Christian (15-0) 41 7

8. Auburn (17-1) 24 9

9. Chicago (Christ the King) (11-6) 17 NR

10. Pinckneyville (14-2) 16 10

Others receiving votes: 11, Columbia 11. 12, Breese Central 8. 13, Breese Mater Dei 7. 14, Murphysboro 6. 15, IC Catholic 5. 16, Rockridge 5. 17, St. Joseph-Ogden 5. 18, Warsaw West Hancock 2. 19, Carlyle 1. 20, Tremont 1. <strong>21, Kankakee (McNamara) 1.</strong>

<strong>Class 1A</strong>

<strong>Rank School Total Points Previous</strong>

1. Pecatonica (9) (14-0) 90 1

2. Effingham St. Anthony (1) (15-2) 83 3

3. Waltonville (14-0) 79 2

4. Jacksonville Routt (17-1) 68 4

5. Lanark Eastland (14-2) 53 5

6. Hope Academy (11-5) 45 7

7. Tuscola (15-2) 38 6

8. Goreville (12-2) 37 8

9. Yorkville Christian (15-6) 24 10

10. Casey-Westfield (11-4) 8 9

10. Lexington (15-3) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: 12, Dieterich 5. 13, Bluford Webber 4. 14, Chicago (Fenger) 2. 15, LeRoy 2. 16, Mounds Meridian 2. 17, Annawan 1. 18, Dakota 1.

<strong>GIRLS</strong>

<strong>Class 4A</strong>

<strong>Rank School Total Points Previous</strong>

1. Benet (3) (17-1) 48 1

2. Lyons (1) (19-1) 43 2

3. Kenwood (1) (18-1) 40 3

4. Alton (18-1) 34 4

5. Fremd (16-4) 25 6

6. Huntley (18-0) 22 7

6. Waubonsie Valley (16-1) 22 5

8. Loyola (17-2) 17 8

9. Nazareth (16-2) 13 10

10. Whitney Young (11-7) 6 9

Others receiving votes: 11, Maine South 3. 12, Prospect 2.

<strong>Class 3A</strong>

<strong>Rank School Total Points Previous</strong>

1. Quincy Notre Dame (2) (17-1) 45 2

1. Washington (2) (21-1) 45 1

3. St. Ignatius (1) (15-3) 40 4

4. Morton (15-4) 37 9

5. Mount Vernon (15-3) 29 3

6. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic (18-2) 21 7

7. Galesburg (17-3) 20 6

8. Sterling (17-2) 15 8

9. Bethalto Civic Memorial (16-2) 13 5

10. Effingham (15-4) 3 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Dixon 2. 12, Morris 2. 13, Montini 2. 14, Glenbard South 1.

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>Rank School Total Points Previous</strong>

1. Breese Central (7) (17-1) 70 1

2. Peoria Notre Dame (17-3) 62 T2

3. Nashville (15-2) 45 4

4. Stillman Valley (18-0) 44 T2

5. Byron (17-1) 31 8

6. Central Southeastern (17-3) 30 T5

7. Teutopolis (15-4) 22 T5

8. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (16-2) 14 NR

9. Carlyle (15-3) 12 7

<strong>10. Watseka (15-1) 9 10</strong>

Others receiving votes: 11, Sullivan 8. 12, Pittsfield 8. 13, Breese Mater Dei 7. 14, Sherrard 6. <strong>15, Bishop McNamara 6.</strong> 16, Bloomington Central Catholic 4. 17, Aurora Central Catholic 4. 18, Tremont 2. <strong>19, Manteno 1.</strong>

<strong>Class 1A</strong>

<strong>Rank School Total Points Previous</strong>

1. Abingdon (A.-Avon) (4) (17-3) 40 2

2. Effingham St. Anthony (!4-4) 30 1

3. Okawville (10-5) 28 4

4. Pecatonica (16-4) 26 6

<strong>5. Cissna Park (14-4) 18 3</strong>

6. Hardin Calhoun (13-4) 14 NR

6. Orangeville (18-3) 14 5

8. Monmouth United (17-2) 13 NR

9. Brown County (14-5) 8 T9

9. Catlin (Salt Fork) (17-2) 8 T9

Others receiving votes: 11, Brownstown/St. Elmo 7. 12, Roanoke-Benson 7. 13, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6. 14, St. Edward 1.