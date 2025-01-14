ROUNDUP: Cissna Park, Watseka get big conference wins; Peotone downs Herscher in ICE play

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cissna Park 43, Salt Fork 29

The Timberwolves visited Salt Fork on Monday in a matchup between two of the top teams in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Both teams were 4-0 in conference play coming in, with Salt Fork at 17-1 overall and Cissna Park at 13-4.

It was the Timberwolves that came out on top, moving to 14-4 overall and 5-0 in conference play with the big win.

Addison Lucht led the Timberwolves with 24 points. Lauryn Hamrick added 11 points and five rebounds while Josie Neukomm nearly had a double-double with her eight points and 10 rebounds.

Watseka 55, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 40

With their road win in VVC play on Monday, the Warriors extended their impressive winning streak to 13 games in a row. They improved to 15-1 overall and 4-0 in conference.

Megan Martin scored a team-high 19 points and went 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Rennah Barrett knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Christa Holohan also reached double figures with 10 points.

Peotone 45, Herscher 32

The Blue Devils stayed hot with their road win over Herscher in Illinois Central Eight conference play on Monday. Peotone outscored Herscher 34-22 in the second half to improve to 4-15 overall and 2-5 in conference play. Herscher fell to 10-8 (4-2) and has now dropped five in a row.

Peotone was led by Peyton Bisping with 18 points, 16 of which came in the second half. Addison Brandau had 13 points, 11 of which came in the second half.

For Herscher, Anistin Hackley scored four points in each quarter to lead the team with 16 points. Leia Haubner scored eight points.

Beecher 42, Grant Park 32

The Bobcats improved to 7-10 overall and 5-3 in River Valley Conference play with their home win over the Dragons on Monday. Grant Park fell to 5-8 overall and 3-6 in the RVC.

Grant Park was led by Taylor Panozzo, who filled the stat sheet with nine points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. Claire Sluis had eight points and six rebounds.

No stats were immediately available for Beecher.

Momence 48, Gardner-South Wilmington 18

Momence was victorious at home in Monday’s RVC matchup with the Panthers. Momence improved to 6-10 overall and 5-3 in conference, having gone 6-3 over the last nine games after starting the season 0-7. The Panthers fell to 4-15 (1-6).

Gardner-South Wilmington was led by Grace Olsen with nine points and Maddie Simms with six points.

No stats were immediately available for Momence.

Central 61, Donovan-St. Anne 30

The Comets stayed unbeaten in RVC play with their blowout win over the Wildcats on Monday. Central improved to 11-7 overall and 7-0 in conference. Donovan-St. Anne fell to 8-9 (3-5).

Central was led by Gracie Schroeder with 18 points. She finished the game 19 points shy of 1,000 for her career. Alexis Prisock had 13 points and Anna Winkel had 11 points.

For Donovan-St. Anne, Laylah Lou Walters led the team with 11 points. Tiffany DeYoung had 10 points and Chloe Ponton had seven.

Lisle 36, Reed-Custer 31

The Comets dropped a close ICE game at home on Monday, falling to 8-9 overall and 2-5 in conference play. It was their first home game since Dec. 5.

Harlie Liebermann scored a team-high 13 points to go with nine rebounds. Leah Grace had nine points and six rebounds while Morgan Toler had four points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Trinity 69, Heritage Christian 63

The Eagles picked up their fourth win in their last five games on Monday, taking down Heritage Christian at home to improve to 12-6 on the season.

Akira Hori led the Eagles with 23 points. Vinny Hendrix was second on the team with 18 points and Johnny Bayara was also in double figures with 13 points.

WRESTLING

61st Annual Princeton Invitational

Coal City, Reed-Custer, Central-Iroquois West, Wilmington and Manteno all competed at the Princeton Invitational on Jan. 10 and 11, with Coal City placing second as a team and Reed-Custer coming in seventh. The Coalers had 272 points, trailing only Vandalia’s 279.5. Reed-Custer had 119.5 points.

For Coal City, Landin Benson (175 pounds) went 4-0 to finish first in his weight class. He won his first two matches by fall and the second two by decision. Cooper Morris (126) and Brock Finch (165) both finished 4-1 and placed second in their classes. Owen Peterson (113), Cade Poyner (190) and John Keigher (215) all finished in third place.

For Reed-Custer, Dominic Alaimo (215) and Jeremy Eggleston (138) both picked up second-place finishes. Colton Drinkwine (106) earned a third-place finish.

Gianni Panozzo was Central-Iroquois West’s highest finisher, placing third at 150 pounds. Brody O’Connor placed eighth at 215 pounds.

For Wilmington, Logan Van Duyne (190) went 4-2 at the invite and placed fourth in his weight class. Manteno had three wrestlers pick up a win in one of their matches, with Shaun Chantome (175) advancing the furthest to the third consolation round.