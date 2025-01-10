ROUNDUP: Schaumburg goes for 32 in Watseka win; Warriors girls get past Central

BOYS BASKETBALL

Watseka 62, Donovan 53

The Warriors picked up their third win in a row to improve to 5-10 on the year Saturday, led by Payton Schaumburg’s game to remember. The junior guard exploded for 32 points and buried a handful of 3-pointers. Andrew Shoemaker was also in double figures with 10 points. James Newell tallied eight points.

Jacob Onnen led Donovan (2-12) with 18 points. Brendan Hennieke finished with a dozen points, followed by nine points apiece from Braden Klecan and Carter Ponton.

Herscher 38, Iroquois West 33

The Tigers improved to 5-11 on the season with a five-point nonconference win at home Saturday evening. Austin Buckley’s 15 points paced Herscher, followed by Jacob McCree’s nine points and five points from Tanner Jones.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Raiders (7-9).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Watseka 56, Central 30

The Warriors improved to 14-1 on the season with a dominant nonconference rivalry win Saturday. Megan Martin’s 21 points were a game high. Christa Holohan was in double figures with 11 points, as was Noelle Schroeder with 10 points.

The Comets (10-7) were led by Alexis Prisock’s seven points. Myah Martinez and Gracie Schroeder each had six points.

Calhoun 34, Cissna Park 22

In a showdown of two of Class 1A’s top teams, the Timberwolves came up short and fell to 13-3. Addison Lucht had 16 points, five rebounds and three steals. Josie Neukomm hauled in a team-high eight rebounds and Julia Edelman had a team-high five steals.

Friday BOYS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 65, Crete-Monee 42

The Kays picked up a Southland Conference win on the road Friday, improving to 12-2 on the season and 5-0 in conference play.

Five players scored in double figures for Kankakee. Eli Stipp led the team with 16 points. Myair Thompson and Lincoln Williams had 12 points apiece while Jordan Davis and Kenaz Jackson had 10 points apiece.

Beecher 64, Grace Christian 44

The Bobcats win in River Valley Conference play over the Crusaders Friday extended their winning streak to three games. Beecher improved to 10-7 overall and 5-1 in conference play with the win. Grace Christian fell to 8-8 (3-3).

Beecher was led by Orlin Nesbitt with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Dominick DeFrank scored 18 points while Noah Berry and Wences Baumgartner scored eight points apiece.

No stats were immediately available for Grace Christian.

Momence 54, Illinois Lutheran 34

Momence improved to 8-6 overall and 4-2 in conference play with their road RVC win on Friday night.

Austin Lynch led the team with 15 points. Nick Charbonneau had 12 points and Brogan Halpin had 10 to join Lynch in double figures.

Central 65, Grant Park 49

The Comets went on the road to play the Dragons on Friday and picked up an RVC win. They improved to 11-6 overall and 5-1 in conference play. Grant Park fell to 6-9 (4-2).

Grant Park was led by Blake Brown with 24 points. Ethan Barnas scored 15 points and Ryder Greenholdt had eight points.

No stats were immediately available for Central.

St. Anne 77, Tri-Point 28

The Cardinals improved to 6-0 in conference play with Friday’s blowout win in RVC play, their second dominant win in a row. The victory put them at 13-5 overall.

Chris Link and Grant Pomaranski both scored 16 points for the Cardinals. Deion Fifer added 11 points and Ben Harpster scored nine points.

Wilmington 46, Peotone 42

The Wildcats downed the Blue Devils in a close Illinois Central Eight conference game on Friday. Wilmington improved to 10-5 overall and 4-2 in conference play while Peotone fell to 4-11 (1-5).

Ruben Velascoe posted a big double-double for Peotone, scoring 29 points to go with 11 rebounds.

No stats were immediately available for Wilmington.

Trinity 70, Families of Faith 32

The Eagles got off to a 21-3 start by the end of the first quarter in Friday’s win, their fifth in the last six games. They improved to 11-5 on the season.

Cory Hathaway led the Eagles with 18 points in the game. Akira Hori and Vinny Hendrix also scored in double figures, scoring 17 points and 15 points respectively.

Hoopeston 76, Milford 61

The Bearcats came up short of their first win in Vermilion Valley Conference play with Friday’s road loss. They fell to 2-15 overall and 0-4 in conference play.

Milford had four players score in double figures in the loss. Beau Wright had a team-high 19 points and made five 3-pointers. Caleb Clutteur had 15 points, Tyler Runner had 12 and Hixon Lafond had 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Laurence 51, Kankakee 40

The Kays fell to 11-8 on the season, but did get to see one of their stars reach a milestone. Sophomore forward Ava Johnson poured in 22 points to hit the 500-point mark for her career in defeat. TaLeah Turner added nine points, and LaMyrah Smith added six points.

Coal City 48, Reed-Custer 28

The Coalers won their fifth game in a row Friday, improving to 12-5 and 5-1 in the ICE with the 20-point win over their conference rivals. Kylee Kennell went for 13 points, seven assists, five rebounds and six steals. Jori Tucker went 4-for-5 from the 3-point line to finish with 12 points and three rebounds. Emma Rodriguez added eight points, a rebound and a steal.

The Comets (8-8, 2-4) were led by Morgan Toler’s six points and seven rebounds. Alyssa Wollenzein had five points, three rebounds and two assists. Harlie Liebermann (two rebounds) and Cameron Wallace (one rebound) each had five points as well.

Beecher 45, Grace Christian 28

After the Bobcats’ homecoming matchup with Gardner-South Wilmington was postponed due to the snow, fellow RVC member Grace Christian stepped in for a last-minute nonconference matchup that allowed the Bobcats their homecoming game, one they won by 17 points to improve to 6-10.

Ava Pattenaude and Aylin Lagunas each had a dozen points to lead the Bobcats. Aubrey Tiltges added five points.

Grace Christian (3-12) was led by Zoey Baldridge’s game-high 13 points. Abby St. John added six points. Analiese Jorgensen and Miranda Glenn each had four points.