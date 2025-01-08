ROUNDUP: Brown gives Grant Park late win; Lee goes wild in Manteno's comeback

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grant Park 56, Coal City 53

Grant Park was trailing by one point with six seconds left on Tuesday when Blake Brown converted a clutch four-point play to give the Dragons the lead. They held on to win, improving to 6-8 on the season. The Coalers fell to 11-4.

Brown finished with a game-high 31 points for Grant Park. Ethan Barnas added nine points and Jayden Kaack had eight points.

No stats were immediately available for Coal City.

Manteno 70, Morris 63

Ray Lee exploded in the second half, scoring 33 of his game-high 37 points in the third and fourth quarters to lead the Panthers (10-6) to a comeback win. Lee’s 37 points are the fifth-most in a single game in school history. Andrew Norred added 13 points, followed by Cooper Monk’s 10 points.

Kankakee 81, Thornwood 47

The Kays got a blowout win in Southland Conference play on Tuesday, improving to 11-2 on the season and 4-0 in conference play.

Kankakee had five players score in double figures, led by Lincoln Williams with 19 points and Myair Thompson with 17 points. Jordan Davis scored 16 points, Kenaz Jackson had 13 and Eli Stipp recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Momence 53, Gardner-South Wilmington 41

Momence picked up a River Valley Conference win on the road against the Panthers on Tuesday. Momence improved to 7-6 overall and 3-2 in conference play with the win. Gardner-South Wilmington fell to 1-15 (1-4).

For Momence, D’Angelo Hundley led the team with 18 points. Nick Charbonneau and Eddie Ferreira both added eight points apiece.

Gardner-South Wilmington was led by Cameron Gray with 14 points. Leondre Kemp posted a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Beecher 80, Donovan 60

The Bobcats hit the road on Tuesday and came back with an RVC win over the Wildcats. Beecher improved to 9-7 overall and 4-1 in conference play while Donovan fell to 2-10 (1-4).

Beecher had five players score in double figures. Orlin Nesbitt had 23 points, Nico Fox had 14, Wences Baumgartner had 13, Noah Berry had 11 and Dominick DeFrank had 10.

No stats were immediately available for Donovan.

St. Anne 85, Illinois Lutheran 27

The Cardinals kept their unbeaten start to conference play alive with a dominant win at home on Tuesday. They improved to 12-5 on the season overall and 5-0 in RVC play.

St. Anne was led by Chris Link, who outscored Illinois Lutheran on his own with 28 points in the game. Jaqorri Wyatt scored 14 points while Deion Fifer and Matthew Langellier had 11 points apiece.

Central 57, Tri-Point 24

The Comets got off to a 21-2 lead by the end of the first quarter on Tuesday, cruising from there to pick up the road RVC win. They improved to 10-6 overall and 4-1 in conference play.

Aidan Podowicz led the team with 13 points while Perry Mason scored 10 to join him in double figures. Owen Rasmussen scored nine points and Blake Chandler had eight.

Watseka 64, Chrisman 34

The Warriors picked up their first Vermilion Valley Conference win of the season at home on Tuesday. They improved to 4-10 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

Quinn Starkey led the team with 13 points, 12 of which came on four 3-pointers. Frankie Shervino scored 10 points, Payton Schaumburg had nine points and James Newell had eight points.

Trinity 65, Calvary Christian 28

The Eagles picked up a nice home win on Tuesday in their first game since Dec. 19. They improved to 10-5 with the win, their fourth in the last five games.

Cory Hathaway led the team with 28 points while Ashton Bertram added 10 points of his own.

Seneca 48, Herscher 34

No individual stats were immediately available for the Tigers, who fell to 4-10 on the season.

Salt Fork 38, Milford 35

The Bearcats dropped a heartbreaker in Vermilion Valley Conference play to fall to 2-14, 0-3. No individual stats were immediately available.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McNamara 57, Crete-Monee 25

The Fightin’ Irish bounced back from consecutive losses with a commanding win at home on Tuesday. They improved to 12-6 on the season with the victory.

Trinity Davis led the Irish in scoring with 20 points. Leigha Brown neared a double-double with her 12 points and eight rebounds while Trinity Thompson added eight points and seven rebounds.

Montini 47, Kankakee 46

The Kays lost by the slimmest of margins after holding a 24-23 halftime lead and 38-37 lead through three quarters, falling to 10-7. Ava Johnson had a dozen points to lead Kankakee. TaLeah Turner was close behind with 11 points, followed by nine points apiece from Malea Harrison and Ki’Asia Wilson.

Cissna Park 72, Westville 12

The Timberwolves were absolutely dominant in Tuesday’s blowout win in Vermilion Valley Conference play. With the 60-points win, they improved to 12-3 overall and 2-0 in conference.

Addison Lucht led the team with 21 points and nine steals. Lauryn Hamrick had 13 points and six rebounds while Ava Henrichs added nine points and four rebounds.