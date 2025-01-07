BOYS BASKETBALL: Bishop McNamara pulls away in second half for win at Peotone

PEOTONE — The Bishop McNamara boys basketball team held a narrow five-point lead in the final minutes of the third quarter against Peotone on Tuesday, and a close finish looked to be brewing.

Instead, Bishop McNamara closed out the third on an 8-0 run and cruised through the fourth to pick up a 61-44 road win. The Fightin’ Irish improved to 14-2 on the season with the win while Peotone fell to 4-10.

Bishop McNamara went ahead early on and took a 17-13 lead into the second quarter. The Blue Devils came out strong in the second, starting the period on a 7-2 run to take a 20-19 lead. They led again at 22-21, but the Irish scored the next nine points to go into halftime up 30-22.

Then in the third quarter, Peotone cut Bishop McNamara’s lead to 39-34, but the Irish went on that previously mentioned 8-0 run to close out the quarter. They maintained a double-figure lead throughout the fourth to pick up the 17-point win.

Bishop McNamara head coach Adrian Provost said that the team’s ability to force turnovers off of pressure allowed them to go on those quick runs to pull ahead late, and they got better defensively as the game progressed.

“I thought we did better in the second half of containing,” Provost said. “We were pressuring in the first half, but we’d go for a steal and then they would get an open look or get a layup. I thought we did a better job in the second half of keeping our man in front while pressuring.”

In addition to his defensive impact during those key stretches, Willie Felton came up big scoring-wise for the Irish in the third quarter. He scored nine of his game-high 17 points in the third frame. Karter Krutsinger and Callaghan O’Connor joined Felton in double figures with 10 points apiece.

For Peotone, Ruben Velasco and Brandon Weiss tied for the team lead with 11 points apiece. Velasco knocked down a game-high three 3-pointers in the game. Nick Cronin added eight points.

As a team, the runs to close out the second and third quarters were backbreaking for the Blue Devils. After fighting to take the lead or cut the deficit to a more manageable number, the empty possessions began to pile up, whether from turnovers or missed shots.

Peotone head coach Ron Oloffson said that the team was a little too careless with shot selection in those critical moments, and the misses came back to bite them.

“The little stretch right at the end of the third quarter killed us, and at the end of the second quarter too,” he said. “We had some opportunities where we needed to take and go for one shot, and we took some bad shots instead. It let them take control right there. That was the game.”

For Bishop McNamara, the win came after the team hit a little rough patch to close out the 2024 portion of the schedule.

After a 12-0 start to the season, the Irish faced some tough competition at the State Farm Classic from Dec. 26 through Dec. 28. They dropped the first two games in tournament play before getting a win in the finale.

Provost said that the team had a number of players banged up or dealing with illnesses heading into the tournament, which led him to give the team a bit of a reprieve heading into 2025.

“We weren’t healthy, we didn’t play well, so we took four days off, which is the most time we’ve ever taken off in our program in the middle of the season,” he said. “I think we’re through that now. We’ve practiced hard. We’ve been really engaged and had really good practices, so hopefully we’re going in the right direction heading through the second semester.”

Being rested and healthy will be vital for the Irish, who begin Chicagoland Christian Conference play on Jan. 17.

Looking forward for Peotone, Oloffson said that Tuesday’s game was a big test for the team to get through before heading into the remainder of the season.

“We’ve got to get better, and we’ll get better,” he said. “They’re the best team we’ll see the rest of the way I believe. They’re really good. They’re well coached and they execute well.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Bishop McNamara was led by Felton with his game-high 17 points, nine of which came in the third quarter. O’Connor and Krutsinger scored 10 points apiece for the Irish.

For Peotone, Velasco’s three 3-pointers contributed to his 11 points. Weiss also contributed 11 points, while Nick Cronin added eight points.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

With Wednesday’s road game Chesterton Academy in the rearview mirror, Bishop McNamara will host Manteno on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.

Peotone will be back in action on Jan. 10 on the road against Wilmington at 6:45 p.m.