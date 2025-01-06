ROUNDUP: Manteno girls improve to 14-0; Grace Christian, Beecher girls grab RVC wins

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Manteno 51, Newark 20

The Panthers ran away with a 31-point win at home on Monday, their second-largest margin of victory in a game this season. They improved to 14-0 on the season with the win.

Emily Horath scored 19 points while grabbing eight rebounds and seven steals. Maddie Gesky also filled out the box score with 10 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks. Bella Gigliello had eight points and five rebounds.

Grace Christian 47, Gardner-South Wilmington 42

The Crusaders snapped a four-game losing streak with their win over the Panthers in River Valley Conference play on Monday. They improved to 2-11 overall on the season and 2-5 in conference play while Gardner-South Wilmington fell to 4-13 (1-4).

Grace Christian was led by Zoey Baldridge with a game-high 26 points. Kaitlyn Jorgensen added 13 points.

For the Panthers, Maddie Simms led the way with 19 points while Madison Wright scored 13 points.

Beecher 62, Illinois Lutheran 26

The Bobcats played the first game of the 2025 portion of their schedule on Monday, picking up a road win in RVC play over Illinois Lutheran. They improved to 5-9 overall on the season and 4-2 in conference play.

No stats were immediately available for Beecher.

Tri-Point 54, Donovan-St. Anne 38

The Wildcats fell back to the .500 mark with Monday’s RVC loss at home. They fell to 7-7 overall on the season and 3-3 in conference play.

Chloe Ponton led the team with 11 points while Bailey Henneike had 10. Both grabbed six rebounds apiece. Tiffany DeYoung had seven points and 11 rebounds while Laylah Lou Walters had seven points and eight rebounds.