Year in review: Sports photos of 2024

Seemingly year after year, the prep sports teams in the Daily Journal coverage area continue to outdo themselves while the community continues to recognize and embrace the importance of youth sports programs. Whether they be postseason thrillers, All-City clashes or a summer camp, Daily Journal photo editor Tiffany Blanchette and sports editor Mason Schweizer were able to capture countless memorable moments to look back on fondly. Based on unique visual characteristics and the context behind the moments, Blanchette and Schweizer bring Daily Journal readers the top sports photos of 2024 as the final installment of this year’s Year in Review series.