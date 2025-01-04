ROUNDUP: Allen leads Boilers to big win; Kays drop close game in Chicago

Saturday BOYS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 69, Richards 49

The Boilermakers opened up 2025 with a nice home win over Richards, bouncing back from consecutive losses in the process. They improved to 10-4 on the season.

Nick Allen posted a monster double-double with 34 points and 20 rebounds. Liam Martin scored 12 points.

Steve Pappas Shootout at DePaul Prep

Curie 65, Kankakee 63

The Kays were in Chicago on Saturday to play in the Steve Pappas Shootout, where they fell to Curie by just two points. The Kays dropped to 10-2 on the season with the loss.

Lincoln Williams posted a big double-double in the loss, scoring 19 points to go with 14 rebounds. He also had four blocks. Jordan Davis and Myair Thompson added 11 points apiece.

Regular Season Cissna Park 61, Donovan 52

The Timberwolves downed the Wildcats at home in a non-conference contest on Saturday. Cissna Park improved to 5-10 on the season with the win while Donovan fell to 2-10.

Joe Ivers led Cissna Park with 18 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter. Seth Walder scored 15 points and Dierks Neukomm had 13 points.

For Donovan, Jacob Onnen led the way with 16 points while Brendan Henneike added 10 points. Braden Klecan chipped in with nine points.

Watseka 61, South Newton 53

The Warriors hosted South Newton for the Border Battle game on Saturday, snapping a three-game losing streak and improving to 3-10 on the season.

Watseka had three players score in double figures, led by Payton Schaumburg with 16 points. Quinn Starkey finished with 15 points while James Newell had 13 points, all of which came in the second half.

Morris 49, Wilmington 36

The Wildcats dropped a nonconference game on the road on Saturday, falling to 8-4 on the season.

For Wilmington, Lucas Rink led the team with 13 points. Ryan Nelson was also in double figures Saturday with 10 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sandburg 54, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39

The Boilermakers opened up the 2025 portion of the schedule with a road loss in SouthWest Suburban Conference play. They fell to 3-11 overall and 0-5 in conference play.

No stats were immediately available for Bradley-Bourbonnais.

WRESTLING

Bolingbrook Girls Invitational

The Central girls wrestling took part in the Bolingbrook Girls Invitational on Saturday, getting a strong performance out of sophomore Payton Temple. She placed first at 190 pounds, winning by fall in the quarterfinals, technical fall in the semifinals and again by fall in finals.

Ella Graham (115) and Lilly Plumlee (120) both placed sixth in their classes.

Friday WRESTLING

Eisenhower Rookie Rumble

Manteno placed third as a team at the Eisenhower Rookie Rumble on Friday. The Panthers had 145 points, trailing only Oswego’s 193 points and Thornton-Fractional North’s 226 points.

Franklin Jordan (187 pounds) and Carter Nunley (214) both placed first in their weight classes, going 5-0 and 3-0 respectively on the day. Connor Harrod (168) was 3-1.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oakwood 51, Watseka 33

The Warriors opened up 2025 with a Vermilion Valley Conference contest on the road Friday, falling to Oakwood to drop to 2-10 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

The Warriors were led by James Newell with 11 points and Payton Schaumburg with 10 points. Quinn Starkey added seven points.

Armstrong-Potomac 52, Milford 25

After closing out the 2024 portion of the schedule with a win, the Bearcats opened up 2025 with a VVC loss on the road on Friday. They fell to 2-13 overall this season and 0-2 in conference play.

No stats were immediately available for Milford.