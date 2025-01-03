Silvy: The most dysfunctional Bears season of my life

2025 couldn’t arrive fast enough.

It certainly can’t be worse than 2024.

I say that knowing that the Bears game against the Packers still counts on the ‘24 season.

Congrats to the Bears for winning the offseason championship followed by putting together the most memorable dysfunctional season of my lifetime.

I will never forget my oldest son, losing some of his childhood innocence, asking me during dinner one night, with pain his eyes, “Dad, will the Bears ever be good?”

I had a choice to make. I could hold him tight and tell him everything was going to be okay — in other words, lie to him. Instead, I just welcomed him to becoming a real fan.

It ain’t easy cheering for this team. And 2024 was the hardest season of them all.

I will remember the buzz inside Soldier Field on draft night and even though the pick was obvious, the party began once Roger Goodell announced Caleb Williams. Then the anticipation of waiting for pick nine and the ecstasy of getting both the quarterback and wide receiver to grow together. What could go wrong?

I remember before that fateful day, the Bears and the city of Chicago holding a pep rally for their soon-to-be built downtown stadium next to Soldier Field. The pomp and circumstance was wonderful until they asked for a couple of billion dollars of our own money. Stadium plans have stalled like a Bears first-quarter drive. The stadium was a sign of things to come, all sizzle, no steak.

I remember the watch parties around Chicago for “Hard Knocks” — swearing be damned. If only the Bears could manage the clock like the edit button.

I remember the relief and roar of the crowd a few months later on the lake front as the Bears escaped the opener thanks to Tyrique Stevenson’s pick-six. We all knew Stevenson was on his way to stardom. Yeah, right.

I remember the goal-line play calling in the Colts games and wondering for the first time if the Bears got it wrong with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

I remember Mercedes Lewis saying Waldron needed to coach the offense harder. The wonder was gone. The Bears got it wrong at OC.

I remember the Washington game — a game YOU will remember for the rest of your life. Doug Kramer inexplicably getting the ball at the goal line and fumbling it away. Williams leading the Bears back on the next drive to take a lead with :25 left. Matt Eberflus allowing the Commanders a free 13-yard completion to before the final play.

And of course, the Hail Mary. A play that watched Jayden Daniels take his sweet ole time scrambling in the backfield, Stevenson deciding to talk to the fans and ignore his assignment once he came to — the deflection, the ball landing effortlessly into the arms of a wide open Washington receiver. I remember my heart sinking into my stomach once it had happened, screaming “no!” like I just witnessed a crime, and slumping into my couch at home while not saying another word for the next several minutes. It all felt like a dream but little did we know the nightmare that lied ahead.

I remember paying $1,400 for tickets for my family in Arizona to watch the Bears play like they were a dead team.

I remember returning to Soldier Field asking the Bears to blowout the Patriots only to see a team look like they had quit on themselves, their coach, and the fans.

I remember Ryan Poles somehow, someway doubling down on the great culture in his locker room. What is he supposed to say? Not the stuff someone who is either in denial or disconnected from his team would say.

I remember Caleb leading comebacks against the Packers, the Vikings, and on Thanksgiving against the Lions and remaining hopeful that despite everything that had happened, we still had a quarterback. I can still hear the sound of the Santos kick being blocked and Soldier Field falling silent. Eberflus remained silent when it was time to call a timeout in Detroit. The calls for Eberflus’ job were as loud as ever both nationally and locally.

I remember Eberflus still being allowed to meet the media the next day while Bears management worked bankers hours and met to decide his fate. An organization that preaches family and culture left Eberflus hung out to dry. If you can’t fire the most fireable coach in Bears history correctly, why should I believe you’re going to hire the right guy?

I remember Poles not meeting the media the day he fired Eberflus.

I remember Poles finally emerging to speak after a long Thanksgiving weekend with Kevin Warren and minus his confidence. Warren flexed his team president muscle while Poles lacked real answers.

I remember after firing Eberflus the Bears going scoreless in three straight first halves.

I remember one of the worst nationally televised games against the Seahawks and the Bears continuing to be an NFL punchline.

Try with all of your might to forget the 2024 season. The organization will ask everyone to move on and not look back. I also remember the 2014 George McCaskey press conference where he told the world that Virginia was “pissed.” Since that time, the Bears have gone 62-100.

I remember what winning felt like as a Bears fan. It was a long time ago. I ask the franchise to what it takes to get us back there.