ROUNDUP: Manteno wrestling places 3rd; Watseka, Milford both lose on road

WRESTLING

Eisenhower Rookie Rumble

Manteno placed third as a team at the Eisenhower Rookie Rumble on Friday. The Panthers had 145 points, trailing only Oswego’s 193 points and Thornton-Fractional North's 226 points.

Franklin Jordan (187 pounds) and Carter Nunley (214) both placed first in their weight classes, going 5-0 and 3-0 respectively on the day. Connor Harrod (168) was 3-1.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oakwood 51, Watseka 33

The Warriors opened up 2025 with a Vermilion Valley Conference contest on the road Friday, falling to Oakwood to drop to 2-10 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

The Warriors were led by James Newell with 11 points and Payton Schaumburg with 10 points. Quinn Starkey added seven points.

Armstrong-Potomac 52, Milford 25

After closing out the 2024 portion of the schedule with a win, the Bearcats opened up 2025 with a VVC loss on the road on Friday. They fell to 2-13 overall this season and 0-2 in conference play.

No stats were immediately available for Milford.