ROUNDUP: Mac girls fall in 3rd-place game; Coaler girls, Beecher boys pick up wins

GIRLS BASKETBALL

State Farm Holiday Classic

Paris 45, Bishop McNamara 32

The Fightin’ Irish reached the third-place game of the State Farm Holiday Classic on Monday, but took the loss after being outscored 13 points in the second half. The game was tied 20-20 at halftime. They fell to 11-6 on the season.

Leigha Brown led the team with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Trinity Davis added six points and four rebounds.

Lisle Holiday Classic

Coal City 51, Antioch 36

The Coalers wrapped up tournament play with their third straight win, taking down Antioch to improve to 10-5 on the season.

Emma Rodriguez shot 6-of-9 from the floor and scored a team-high 15 points to go with seven rebounds. Kylee Kennell had 14 points and five assists while Jori Tucker scored five points with a team-high 10 rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Warkins Memorial Tournament

Beecher 55, Morrison 47

The Bobcats picked up a win on the final day of the Warkins Memorial Tournament on Monday, bouncing back from close losses in the previous two games. They improved to 8-7 on the season.

No stats were immediately available for Beecher.