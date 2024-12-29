ROUNDUP: Manteno girls stay unbeaten with tournament title; Irish fall in State Farm semis

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chicago Christian Christmas Tournament

Manteno 52, Chicago Christian 43

The Panthers took home the first-place trophy at the Chicago Christian Christmas Tournament with Saturday’s win over the host Knights. They improved to 13-0 on the season.

Maddie Gesky finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Lila Prindeville scored 12 points while Emily Horath had eight points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. All three were named to the All-Tournament team.

State Farm Holiday Classic

Bloomington Central Catholic 46, Bishop McNamara 39

After winning their first two games at the State Farm Holiday Classic, the Fightin’ Irish fell in Saturday’s game to drop to 11-5 on the season.

Trinitee Thompson led the team with 10 points. Eliana Isom was close behind with nine points. Trinity Davis chipped in with eight points.

River Forest Trinity 45, Kankakee 36

The Kays fell to 1-2 at the State Farm Holiday Classic with Saturday’s loss. They dropped to 10-6 on the season.

Ava Johnson and TaLeah Turner both scored in double figures. Johnson had 13 points and Turner finished with 10. Malea Harrison added seven points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

State Farm Holiday Classic

Bishop McNamara 66, Winnebago 56

The Fightin’ Irish bounced back from consecutive losses at the State Farm Holiday Classic with a win on Saturday in tournament play. They improved to 13-2 on the season with the victory.

Willie Felton led the Irish with 19 points. Karter Krutsinger scored 15 points and Callaghan O’Connor added nine points.

Normal Community 50, Bradley-Bourbonnais 38

The Boilermakers dropped their second-straight game in tournament play on Saturday after winning their tournament opener. They fell to 9-4 on the season with the loss.

Nick Allen led the team with 11 points while Timmy Pfrommer and Gavin Kohl scored eight points apiece.

Seneca Shipyard Showdown

Coal City 51, Hall 47

The Coalers were victorious in the third-place game at the Seneca Shipyard Showdown on Saturday. They improved to 10-3 on the season with the win.

Gabe McHugh and Zander Meents scored 11 points apiece to tie for the team lead. Dylan Young scored nine points.

Wilmington 42, Reed-Custer 33

The Wildcats downed the Comets in the fifth-place game in Seneca on Saturday. Wilmington improved to 8-3 on the season with the win while Reed-Custer fell to 4-11.

Wilmington was led by Lucas Rink with a game-high 15 points. Brysen Meents chipped in with 13 points.

Reed-Custer was led by Jacob Reardon with 12 points while Matthew Kuban added 11 points.

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Holiday Tournament

Milford 46, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 33

The Bearcats snapped a four-game losing streak and picked up their second win of the season in tournament play on Saturday. They improved to 2-12 on the season.

Caleb Clutteur led the team with 21 points, 15 of which came in the first half. Jack Van Hoveln and Hixon Lafond scored eight points apiece.

Plano Holiday Tournament

Lisle 42, Gardner-South Wilmington 37

The Panthers dropped their fifth game in a row on Saturday, losing in tournament play after being outscored 12-4 in the fourth quarter. They fell to 1-14 on the season.

Cameron Gray led the team with 10 points. Jarrek Hirsch and Holden Grimes scored eight points apiece.

Warkins Memorial Tournament

Newman Catholic 52, Beecher 48

The Bobcats made a comeback push in the second half of their tournament game on Saturday, but came up a bit short of the win. They fell to 8-8 on the season.

No stats were immediately available for Beecher.

Greenview Holiday Tournament

Hartsburg-Emden 53, Grace Christian 52

The Crusaders dropped a close game in tournament play on Saturday. They fell to 1-2 at the Greenview Holiday Tournament and 8-7 on the season with the loss.

No stats were immediately available for Grace Christian.

WRESTLING

Abe’s Rumble

A year after taking second place at one of the state’s most well-regarded holiday tournaments, Coal City had another strong showing at this year’s Abe’s Rumble, finishing third overall. After a tough 30-28 loss to Vandalia in the semifinals, they beat Tolono Unity 41-28 in the third-place meet. Brody Widlowski (138/144 pounds) and Landin Benson (175) each had unblemished 8-0 tournaments. Owen Peterson (113/120) and Cooper Morris (126) each went 8-1. John Keigher (215/285) was perfect at 6-0, and Trace Wilson (157/165) had a perfect tournament at 4-0. Brock Finch had a 6-1 tournament split between 165 and 175 pounds.

Reed-Custer took 15th overall. Colton Drinkwine (106 pounds) went a perfect 9-0, as did Jayden Sanchez (126), Jeremy Eggleston (138) and Dominic Alaimo (215). Reed Newbrough (165) went 8-1.

Central-Iroquois West took 23rd overall. Evan Cox (144) went 7-2 on the weekend to lead the team. Gianni Panozzo (157) went 6-1 while Brody O’Connor (215) went 6-2.

Wilmington’s Logan Van Duyne had a perfect 7-0 weekend at 190 pounds. Oakley Rivera (132 pounds) went 5-2 in the tournament. Will Wilson and Memphis Iwen each split time between 215 pounds and 285, with Wilson having a 6-1 weekend and Iwen finishing 5-2.