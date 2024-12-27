BOYS BASKETBALL: St. Anne fends off Herscher in KHT classic

KANKAKEE — After watching Herscher pull away and then hold off its late fourth-quarter rally in its season opener this season, St. Anne was able to flip the script when the rival squads met in the final blue bracket game of the first round of the Riverside Orthopedic Specialists Kankakee Holiday Tournament Thursday.

After pulling away from a deadlocked affair with a 9-0 third quarter run, the Cardinals (10-4) saw Herscher (2-9) storm back to tie the game in the final minute of the fourth, but got a pair of free throws apiece from Chris Link and Grant Pomaranski that left the Tigers a pair of points shy after Tanner Jones’ buzzer-beater, as St. Anne escaped with a 57-55 win to advance to Friday’s semifinal round.

“It’s just a situation where at the end of the game, somebody’s gotta win and somebody’s gotta lose, and fortunately, tonight it was us who came out on top,” Cardinals head coach Rick Schoon said. “I thought both teams played really well.”

The Cardinals earned a 21-16 lead by the end of the first quarter before the Tigers opened the second with a 10-3 run to pull ahead 27-23 three minutes into the frame, the first of five second-quarter lead changes in a quarter that ended with Jones’ late basket tying the affair at 32 apiece at the half.

Herscher took its final lead of the night when Payten Young hit a pair from the charity stripe that gave the Tigers a 36-35 lead with 3:04 left in the third. Deion Fifer quickly went down and made a layup four seconds later, drawing a foul but missing the free throw in the process, and from there, the Cardinals were able to take advantage of their daunting full-court press.

Over the next 1:07, the Cardinals forced three turnovers and converted on the other end each time, scoring nine consecutive points and ending the third quarter on an 11-3 run to pull ahead 48-39 after three.

“We knew, watching them on film the last few weeks, that they’ve had success off their pressure,” Herscher head coach Drew Boudreau said of the Cardinals. “ … I thought they did a good job of pressuring us, and I wish we would have changed something sooner, but you live and you learn.

“They outscored us 16-7 in the third, and I thought that was the big difference,” he continued. “I told the guys, ‘hey, you’ve gotta learn something in these moments,’ and that pressure is something that we’re gonna learn from, and hopefully learn and move forward.”

After falling behind to enter the fourth, the Tigers grinded away, getting buckets from Austin Buckley and Jones within the quarter’s first 90 seconds to pull within five.

Matthew Langellier responded with a 3-pointer for the Cardinals to go back up 51-43, but Alek Draper’s quick response with a triple of his own was followed by another Jones bucket to make it a 51-48 affair with 5:10 to play.

After a lengthy scoring drought, St. Anne’s Jaqorri Wyatt converted in the lane with 1:45 to play, but missed a free throw on an and-one opportunity. Draper followed with another 3-pointer 10 seconds later before Jacob McCree’s putback with 53 seconds left tied the game at 53.

But down the stretch, the Cardinals converted. Link hit a pair from the line to put St. Anne back ahead 55-53 with 41.9 seconds on the clock, and then rebounded a Buckley miss and cleared it to Pomaranski, who was quickly fouled and also went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line with 8.1 seconds left.

Dylan Bright looked to have hit a 3-pointer with 4.9 seconds to play, but the Tigers called a timeout just before Bright’s shot went up. Out of the timeout, Jones was able to haul in an offensive rebound and put it back up for a bucket to cut the deficit to 57-55, but the final buzzer came along with his basket.

Schoon said that their third-quarter run that was inspired by turnovers forced from their full-court pressure was textbook St. Anne basketball, but credited the Tigers for their ability to fight through adversity and come back in crunch time in a game that was a role reversal from both teams’ season opener. In this year’s first night of the Herscher Thanksgiving Tournament, the Tigers pulled ahead before watching the Cardinals get back in it, but see their comeback fall short in a 58-51 Tigers win.

“To Herscher’s credit, they didn’t let those two-three minutes expand and were able to battle back,” Schoon said. “We definitely showed improvement from the last time we played. We definitely tried to wear their legs out, besides that little spurt, they were able to maintain their composure and they did a lot of things that good teams do.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Link posted a double-double, posting a game-high 20 points to go along with 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Langellier, Brandon Schoth and Jason Bleyle each added seven points.

McCree paced the Tigers with 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Buckley added 10 points, five assists, two rebounds and a steal. Jones had nine points, nine rebounds, an assist and two blocks. Draper added eight points, three boards and an assist.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Cardinals play Manteno at 2 p.m. in the first blue bracket semifinal. The Tigers take on Central at 4 p.m. in the consolation bracket.