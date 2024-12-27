BOYS BASKETBALL: Peotone, Manteno win at KHT; Grant Park's upset bid of JCA comes up shy

Peotone 57, Momence 28

The Blue Devils started the first day of Kankakee Holiday Tournament action with a stellar defensive effort in the second half, surrendering just seven points over the final two quarters to pull away and advance to Friday’s semifinal round.

Brandon Weiss scored a game-high 23 points for the Blue Devils (4-7). Ruben Velasco recorded a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double. Peotone will take on Joliet Catholic in Friday’s semifinal.

Momence (5-5) was powered by D’Angelo Hundley’s 11 points and will face Grant Park in consolation action Friday.

Manteno 71, Central 54

The Panthers (6-6) took control early, building a 27-13 lead by the end of the first quarter to advance to Friday’s semifinal against St. Anne. Ray Lee and Andrew Norred each had 18 points to power the Panthers. Braden Campbell was also in double figures with 10 points.

The Comets (8-5) will face Herscher in consolation action Friday. They were led Thursday by a game-high 23 points from Blake Chandler. Perry Mason added nine points, followed by six points from Kaden Neveu.

Joliet Catholic 65, Grant Park 45

The eight-seed Dragons trailed one-seed Joliet Catholic just 33-30 three minutes into the third quarter, but the Hilltoppers (5-4) were able to pull away down the stretch to advance to Friday’s semifinal against Peotone. Four Hilltoppers reached double figures, led by Jack Superits’ 13 points.

Grant Park (5-6) was led by Blake Brown’s 18 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Jayden Kaack added 12 points, three rebounds and three assists. Ethan Barnas had seven points, two boards and a steal. The Dragons will take on Momence Friday.