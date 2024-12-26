ROUNDUP: Boilers girls, boys win in tournament play; Mac girls get 10th win

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Peotone Holiday Tournament Bradley-Bourbonnais 56, Reed-Custer 39

The Boilermakers snapped a seven-game losing streak with Thursday’s win over the Comets at the Peotone Holiday Tournament. They improved to 2-9 on the season with the win while Reed-Custer fell to 6-7.

Reed-Custer was led by Alyssa Wollenzien with 21 points. She also had five rebounds. Leah Grace added seven points and six rebounds.

No stats were immediately available for Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Joliet Catholic 53, Beecher 21

The Bobcats opened up tournament play in Peotone with a loss to Joliet Catholic. They fell to 4-7 on the season with the loss, their third in a row.

No stats were immediately available for Beecher.

Momence 44, Peotone 29

Momence took down tournament host Peotone on Thursday, improving to 4-8 on the season. It was Momence’s second win in a row and fourth in the last five games. Peotone fell to 1-13 with the loss.

No stats were immediately available for either team.

State Farm Holiday Classic Bishop McNamara 41, St. Joseph-Ogden 29

The Fightin’ Irish were in action in tournament play on Thursday looking to bounce back from consecutive losses. With an 11-point win, they improved to 10-4 on the season.

Trinity Davis led the Irish with 13 points.

Jaide Burse added 10 points, Leigha Brown had eight points and Eliana Isom had seven points.

Rock Island 47, Kankakee 40

The Kays fell in their first game in tournament play in Normal on Thursday, dropping to 9-5 overall on the season. It was their third loss in the last four games.

Ava Johnson led the team with 14 points and knocked down a pair of three-pointers. TaLeah Turner scored 12 points.

Chicago Christian Christmas Tournament

Manteno 59, Ridgewood 35

The Panthers picked up another win in tournament play on Thursday, improving to 11-0 on the season in the process.

The Panthers had four players score in double figures, led by Bella Gigliello with 14 points. Emily Horath had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Lila Prindeville and Alyssa Singleton had 10 points apiece. Maddie Gesky had eight points and nine rebounds.

Lisle Holiday Classic

Westmont 32, Coal City 29

The Coalers had outscored Westmont 12-3 in the fourth quarter on Thursday to tie the score at 29-29, but Westmont nailed a last-second three-pointer to hand the Coalers a heartbreaking tournament loss. Coal City fell to 7-5 on the season.

Emma Rodriguez had 11 points and nine rebounds, leading the team in both categories. Kylee Kennell had 10 points and four assists.

BOYS BASKETBALL

State Farm Holiday Classic

Bradley-Bourbonnais 71, Dunlap 61

The Boilermakers picked up a tournament win on Thursday. It was their third win in a row and improved their record to 9-2 on the season.

Nick Allen and Liam Martin had big nights to propel the team to victory. Allen had a monster double-double with 31 points and 18 rebounds while Martin poured in 23 points of his own.

Bloomington Central Catholic 64, Bishop McNamara 58

The Fightin’ Irish had their unbeaten streak to open the season come to an end in tournament play on Thursday. After starting the season with 12-straight wins, they fell to 12-1. They outscored the Saints 22-13 in the fourth quarter, but the comeback push came up a bit short.

Karter Krustinger led the team with 15 points. Willie Felton chipped in with nine points while Cole Czako and Richie Darr had six points apiece.

Seneca Christmas Tournament

Wilmington 63, Dwight 46

The Wildcats picked up a solid win in the Seneca Christmas Tournament on Thursday. They improved to 6-2 with the victory, their second straight.

Lucas Rink scored a team-high 16 points. Ryan Kettman had 11 points and Brysen Meents had 10 points.

Reed-Custer 41, Indian Creek 37

A huge double-double from Jacob Reardon led the Comets to an upset win in tournament play on Thursday. They improved to 3-9 on the season.

Reardon had 24 points and 19 rebounds. Matthew Kuban had six points and Collin Monroe added five points.

Coal City 57, Somonauk 34

With win in tournament play on Thursday, the Coalers improved to 8-2 on the season. The victory was their third in a row.

Dylan Young led Coal City with 14 points. Zander Meents was close behind with 13 points while Gavin Berger finished with 10 points.

Plano Holiday Tournament

Mendota 63, Gardner-South Wilmington 19

The Panthers were bitten by turnovers in a tough tournament loss to Mendota on Thursday. They fell to 1-12 on the season.

Holden Grimes had a team-high six points. Cole Hampson, Jarrek Hirsch and Leondre Kemp each had four points with Kemp adding a team-high 11 rebounds.

Heritage/BHRA Holiday Tournament

Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 63, Milford 31

The Bearcats dropped their first game in tournament play to the host Blue Devils on Thursday. Milford fell to 1-9 on the season with the loss.

No stats were immediately available for Milford.