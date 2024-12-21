ROUNDUP: Kays, Boilers both get road conference wins; Mac girls fall in tourney play

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 68, Bloom 62

Kankakee got a big Southland Conference win on the road against a hot Bloom team on Friday. The Kays improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play with the win, their fourth in a row.

Jordan Davis led the team with 20 points. Eli Stipp had 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists while KeShawn Wade had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 67, Lincoln-Way East 62

The Boilermakers downed the Griffins on the road on Friday to pick up a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory. With the win, the Boilermakers improved to 8-2 overall and 3-1 in conference.

They were led by Nick Allen with 23 points. Gavin Kohl recorded 18 points and Drew Kubal added 14.

Peotone 54, Reed-Custer 42

The Blue Devils got their first Illinois Central Eight Conference win at home over the Comets on Friday. Peotone improved to 3-7 overall and 1-4 in conference. Reed-Custer fell to 2-8 (0-5).

Peotone was led by Nick Cronin with 15 points, Ruben Velasco with 14 points and Alex Chenoweth with 13 points.

For Reed-Custer, Jacob Reardon posted another big double-double with 18 points and 19 rebounds. Matthew Kuban had nine points.

Coal City 63, Herscher 45

The Coalers picked up an ICE win on the road against the Tigers on Friday. Coal City improved to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play. Herscher fell to 2-8 (1-4)

For Coal City, Dylan Young scored a team-high 13 points while Gabe McHugh had 12. Zander Meents and Dane Noffsinger had 11 points apiece.

No stats were immediately available for Herscher.

Streator 54, Manteno 48

The Panthers suffered their first conference loss of the season on the road Friday. They fell to 6-5 overall and 4-1 in ICE play.

Ray Lee led the team with 16 points. Nathan Hupe had 10 points and Braden Campbell added nine points.

Wilmington 55, Lisle 48

The Wildcats played their third-straight road conference game on Friday and picked up an ICE win over Lisle. They improved to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

No stats were immediately available for Wilmington.

Grant Park 51, Momence 41

The Dragons paid Momence a visit Friday and picked up their third-straight River Valley Conference win. Grant Park improved to 5-5 overall and 4-1 in conference play while Momence fell to 5-4 (2-2).

For Grant Park, Ethan Barnas led the team with 13 points and Blake Brown had 10 points. Caiden Benson and Ryder Greenholdt had eight points apiece.

Momence was led by Mitchell Taylor and Eddie Ferreira with 11 points apiece.

St. Anne 68, Beecher 47

The Cardinals stayed hot to beat the Bobcats Friday for their fourth-straight win, and eighth win in their last nine games. The road victory improved St. Anne’s record to 9-4 overall and 4-0 in conference. Beecher fell to 6-4 (3-1).

Chris Link scored a game-high 28 points to lead St. Anne to the win.

Dominick DeFrank led Beecher with 14 points to go with five rebounds. Orlin Nesbitt added 13 points.

Iroquois West 51, Watseka 38

The Raiders picked up their third-straight win on Friday, beating the Warriors in what was the Vermilion Valley Conference opener for both teams. Iroquois West improved to 5-8 on the season while Watseka fell to 2-9.

Iroquois West was led by Beau Howe with 16 points. Mario Andrade added 13 points.

For Watseka, Payton Schaumburg led the way with 12 points and James Newell had nine points.

Cissna Park 57, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 42

Dierks Neukomm and his 32 points propelled the Timberwolves to a home win on Friday. Cissna Park improved to 4-8 on the season with the win.

In addition to Neukomm’s big night, Seth Walder chipped in 15 points for the Timberwolves, eight of which came in the fourth quarter.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marian Catholic Holiday Classic

Bloom 59, Bishop McNamara 40

The Fightin' Irish fell in the fifth-place game of the Marian Catholic Holiday Classic, dropping to 9-4 on the season.

No stats were immediately available for Bishop McNamara.