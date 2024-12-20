ROUNDUP: Manteno girls remain unbeaten; Trinity boys pull off comeback win

Thursday GIRLS BASKETBALL

Manteno 63, Oak Park 36

The Panthers hit the road Thursday for a non-conference matchup with Oak Park, getting a 27-point win to remain unbeaten on the season. They improved to 9-0 with the win.

Two players recorded double-doubles for the Panthers. Maddie Gesky had 20 points and 10 rebounds while Emily Horath had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Lila Prindeville added 11 points and Bella Gigliello had nine.

Watseka 48, Oakwood 17

The Warriors won their ninth-straight game on Thursday, improving to 11-1 overall and 2-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference play.

Noelle Schroeder and Megan Martin each had 10 points for the Warriors, with Martin adding eight rebounds. Christa Holohan scored eight points.

Cissna Park 49, Fisher 22

The Timberwolves picked up a home win against a non-conference opponent on Thursday to improve to 10-2 on the season.

Lauryn Hamrick led the team with 16 points. Addison Lucht had 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals

Central 49, Gardner-South Wilmington 33

The Comets downed the Panthers on the road Thursday to pick up their fifth River Valley Conference win in a row to start the season.

They improved to 9-6 on the season with the win while the Panthers fell to 4-12 (1-3).

Central was led by Alexis Prisock with 18 points. Gracie Schroeder added 13 points.

Gardner-South Wilmington was led by Maya Cacello with 13 points and Maddie Simms with eight points.

Grant Park 53, Illinois Lutheran 33

The Dragons got an RVC win at home on Thursday, their third win in a row. They improved to 5-6 overall and 2-4 in conference play with the victory.

Claire Sluis led the team with 21 points. Taylor Panozzo had 15 points and 10 rebounds while Abi Roberts had seven points and seven rebounds.

Somonauk 40, Reed-Custer 38

The Comets dropped a close non-conference game on the road, seeing a seven-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter disappear. They fell to 5-6 on the season. Gwen Stewart had nine points and five rebounds for the Comets. Alyssa Wollenzien had eight points, five rebounds and four steals. Cameron Wallace added eight points.

Momence 47, Beecher 35

Momence got an RVC win on the road in Beecher Thursday, improving to 3-8 overall and 3-3 in conference play. Beecher fell to 4-6 (3-2).

Momence was led by Sydnee VanSwol with 13 points, Jaliyah Wright with 12 points and A’Miracle Johnson with 11 points.

For Beecher, Aylin Lagunas led the way with 14 points while Ava Pattenaude had 10 points.

Wilmington 37, Lisle 31

The Wildcats grabbed an ICE win at home Thursday, improving to 11-4 on the season and 3-2 in conference.

Melia Hincherick scored a team-high 13 points. Sami Liaromatis has 12 points while Skylar Rossow had five points and 13 rebounds.

Tri-Point 51, Grace Christian 13

The Crusaders dropped their fourth game in a row on Thursday, falling on the road in an RVC matchup. After the loss their record 1-11 overall and 1-5 in conference play.

No stats were immediately available for Grace Christian.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Trinity 61, Calumet Christian 60

The Eagles pulled off a big comeback win on the road Thursday. They trailed 29-11 after the first quarter and were down 10 at halftime. They tied the game up entering the fourth quarter, took the lead in the final minute and held on for a narrow win. They improved to 9-5.

Vinny Hendrix had 28 points and 10 rebounds. Johnny Bararra had 11 points and 13 rebounds while Akira Hori had 15 points.

Central 49, Illinois Lutheran 24

The Comets got a home RVC win on Thursday for their fifth victory in their last six games overall. They improved to 7-4 on the season and 2-1 in conference.

Blake Chandler and Jake Thompson led the team with 12 points apiece. Perry Mason scored eight points.

Wednesday GIRLS BASKETBALL

Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Central 44, Herscher 39

Although Herscher fell in tournament play on Wednesday, the Tigers were crowned Iroquois West Holiday Hoops champions thanks to tiebreaker criteria.

With Herscher, Central and Wilmington all going 3-1 in group play, the scoring was determined by points allowed in the tournament. Herscher claimed the title (117 points allowed), Wilmington came in second (118 points allowed) and Central placed third (119 points allowed).

With Wednesday’s win, Central improved to 8-6 while Herscher fell to 10-4 with the loss.

For Central, Maddie Webb paced the team with 14 points. Alexis Prisock had 12 points and Anna Winkel had 11.

Herscher was led by Anistin Hackley with 17 points and Elsie Hoffman with 13 points.

Wilmington 41, Peotone 30

The Wildcats sealed a 3-1 record in tournament play with Wednesday’s win over the Blue Devils. With 118 points allowed in tournament play, Wilmington clinched second place in the tournament via a tiebreaker. Wilmington improved to 10-4 while Peotone fell to 1-11.

No stats were immediately available for either team.

Iroquois West 52, Gardner-South Wilmington 30

The host Raiders picked up a win on the final day of tournament play Wednesday. They improved to 5-8 with the win while the Panthers fell to 4-11.

Iroquois West was led by Amelia Scharp with 20 points. Phylicity Leonard had seven points and Kenleigh Hendershot at six.

Gardner-South Wilmington was led by Grace Olson with 13 points, Maddie Simms with six points and Madison Wright with five.

Marian Catholic Tournament Marian Catholic 41, Bishop McNamara 28

The Fightin’ Irish dropped to 9-3 on the season with Wednesday’s loss to tournament host Marian Catholic, their second loss in three games at the tournament.

No stats were immediately available for Bishop McNamara.

Regular Season Rich Township 50, Kankakee 40

The Kays fell by 10 points on the road in a Southland Conference game on Wednesday. They fell to 8-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play with the loss, which came after consecutive wins for the Kays.

Taleah Turner did the heavy lifting for the Kays, pouring in 23 points, powered by a 15-for-16 night from the free-throw line. Ava Johnson added a dozen points, followed by Ki’Asia Wilson’s five points.

Grant Park 42, Unity Christian 29

The Dragons picked up a non-conference win at home on Wednesday, their second win in a row. They improved to 4-6 on the season.

Abi Roberts led Grant Park in scoring with 16 points and seven rebounds. Taylor Panozzo had nine points and 16 rebounds. Kennedy Marcotte had six rebounds and 15 rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Reed-Custer 67, Gardner-South Wilmington 39

The Comets snapped a seven-game losing streak with their non-conference win on the road Wednesday. The improved to 2-8 on the season while the Panthers, coming off their first win of the season, fell to 1-10.

The Comets were led by Jacob Reardon with 24 points and 17 rebounds. Matthew Kuban had 18 points and three steals.

Cole Hampson led Gardner-South Wilmington with 21 points and 10 rebounds.