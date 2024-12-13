ROUNDUP: Mac girls move to 8-1; Kankakee boys win at Mizzou

Thursday GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McNamara 47, Marian Central Catholic 37

Bishop McNamara picked up a solid conference win at home on Thursday. The Fightin’ Irish improved to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in Chicagoland Christian Conference play. The win was their third in a row.

Trinity Davis led the team with 17 points and nine rebounds. Trinity Thompson added 14 points and nine rebounds while Leigha Brown had eight points and eight rebounds.

Kankakee 63, Thornwood 19

The Kays got a blowout win in Southland Conference play on Thursday to improve to 8-2 overall and 4-0 in conference. It was the third win for Kankakee in its last four games.

No stats were immediately available for Kankakee.

Wilmington 42, Coal City 38

The Wildcats outscored the Coalers 5-0 over the final 1:40 of the game on Thursday to pick up a road Illinois Central Eight Conference win.

Wilmington improved to 7-3 (2-2) with the win while Coal CIty dropped to 6-3 (3-1).

The Wildcats were led by Sami Liaromatis with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists. Skylar Rossow had nine points and nine rebounds.

For Coal City, Emma Rodriguez had 11 points and 11 rebounds while Kylee Kennell had eight points and nine rebounds.

Herscher 34, Reed-Custer 28

The Tigers stayed hot with their sixth-straight win Thursday, improving to 7-3 overall and 4-0 in ICE play. Reed-Custer fell to 5-5 (1-3). Herscher was led by Elsie Hoffman with 12 points and Anistin Hackley with 10 points. The Comets were led by Alyssa Wollenzien with nine points and Leah Grace with eight.

Manteno 61, Lisle 32

The Panthers continued their hot start to the season and picked up a home RVC win Thursday. They improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in conference. Maddie Gesky was dominant on the boards and finished with 18 points and 18 rebounds. Manteno outrebounded Lisle 47-17 in the game. Lila Prindeville and Emily Horath both had 14 points.

Central 52, Donovan-St. Anne 42

The Comets’ road win in River Valley Conference play on Thursday was their third-straight, improving their overall record to 5-5 and conference record to 4-0. Donovan-St. Anne dropped to 5-5 (2-2). Central was led by Myah Martinez with 15 points and Lia Prairie with 14 points. Donovan-St. Anne was led by Laylah Lou Walters with 11 points and five rebounds. Tiffany DeYoung had nine points and nine rebounds.

Momence 41, Gardner-South Wilmington 17

Momence won its second straight game after losing the first seven of the season. The road win in RVC play saw Momence improve to 2-7 overall and 2-2 in conference. The Panthers fell to 2-8 (1-2). Momence was led by Amiracle Johnson with 13 points and Jaliyah Wright with 10. Gardner-South Wilmington was led by Madison Wright with five points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Norm Stewart Classic at the University of Missouri

Kankakee 65, Mexico (Missouri) 35

The Kays were in Columbia, Missouri, on Thursday to participate in the Norm Stewart Classic. They opened up tournament play with a 30-point win to improve to 4-1 on the season. Lincoln Williams and Eli Stipp each had 16 points to lead the Kays. Williams had six rebounds and five assists while Stipp had eight rebounds. Jordan Davis added 12 points and six rebounds.

Watseka Holiday Tournament

Bishop McNamara 73, Donovan 43

The Fightin’ Irish opened up their third tournament of the season on Thursday, after winning the first two, and improved to 8-0 on the season with the win. The Wildcats dropped to 2-6. Bishop McNamara was led by Callaghan O’Connor with 25 points while Karter Krustinger had 17 points and Kaiden Taylor had 10. For Donovan, Braden Klecan had 13 points and Jacob Onnen had 12.

Central 54, Trinity 33

The Comets improved to 5-3 on the season with Thursday’s win in tournament play while Trinity fell to 3-3. Central was led by Blake Chandler with 17 points and Jake Thompson with eight. Trinity was led by Vinny Hendrix with 13 points while Johnny Bayaaraa had six.

Bishop McNamara 72, Hoopeston 33

Bishop McNamara stayed hot in tournament play Thursday, winning its second game of the day to improve to 9-0 on the season. The Fightin’ Irish had five players score in double figures. Willie Felton had 14 points, Callahan O’Connor and Cole Czako had 13 points each, Coen Demack had 12 points and Kaiden Taylor had 10.

Watseka 47, Trinity 41

The Warriors broke into the win column for the first time this season on Thursday as tournament hosts. They improved to 1-6 on the season while Trinity fell to 3-4. Watseka was led by James Newell with 14 points and Payton Schaumburg with 13 points. The Eagles were led by Akira Hori with 21 points and Vinny Hendrix with 11.

Watseka Holiday Tournament

La Salette 61, St. Anne 51

The Cardinals dropped their first game in tournament play on Thursday, falling to 5-4 on the season. Chris Link led the team with 23 points, knocking down three three-pointers and also going 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. Jason Blyle had 14 points.

St. Thomas More 66, Cissna Park 39

The Timberwolves opened up tournament play with a loss in Milford on Thursday. They dropped to 2-6 overall on the season. Cissna Park was led by Dierks Neukomm with 23 points and Seth Walder with 14 points.

La Salette 41, Iroquois West 40

The Raiders suffered a close loss in tournament play on Thursday, falling by just one point to drop to 2-7 on the season. They were led by Beau Howe with 10 points, Kobie Hendershot with nine points and Garret Tammen with eight points.

St. Thomas More 56, Milford 53

The Bearcats dropped a close one Thursday to open up their home segment of the Watseka Holiday Tournament. Caleb Clutteur led the team with 22 points in the game. Beau Wright had four three-pointers and was second on the team with 14 points.

WRESTLING

Coal City 84, Manteno 0; Coal City 79, Streator 0

The Coalers were dominant on Thursday against both Manteno and Streator. They improved to 4-5 on the season. Jake Munsterman, Jason Piatak, Cooper Morris, Brody Widlowski, Mason Garner, Brock Finch, Landin Benson, Alec Waliczek and Payton Vigna were all double winners for Coal City.

Wednesday GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln-Way East 69, Bradley-Bourbonnais 21

The Boilermakers dropped a non-conference contest at home on Wednesday with Lincoln-Way East draining 15 threes in the game. The loss dropped the Boilers to 1-6 on the season.

No stats were immediately available for Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Watseka 56, Peotone 23

The Warriors improved to 9-1 on the season with Wednesday’s non-conference win at home against the Blue Devils. It was the seventh-straight win for Watseka. Peotone fell to 0-8 with the loss. Watseka had four players score in double figures. Christa Holohan had 15 points, Noelle Schroeder had 12, Rennah Barrett had 11 and Lauren Tegtmeyer had 10.

For Peotone, Mal Schroeder and Emma Orzel each hit two three-pointers to finish with six points apiece. Peyton Bisping had five points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manteno 54, Iroquois West 39

The Panthers picked up a non-conference win on the road over the Raiders on Wednesday. Manteno improved to 4-4 overall with the win while Iroquois West fell to 2-6. Leading the way for Manteno was Ray Lee with 14 points. Braden Campbell had nine points while Cooper Monk and Andrew Norred had eight points apiece.

No stats were immediately available for Iroquois West.

Wilmington 53, Momence 41

The Wildcats hosted Momence in non-conference action Wednesday and picked up a win to improve to 3-1 on the season. Momence fell to 5-3 with the loss. Austin Lynch led Momence with 12 points. Erick Castillo had 10 points and Nick Charbonneau had eight.

No stats were immediately available for Wilmington.