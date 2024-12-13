BOYS BASKETBALL: Wildcats hang on for two-point win at Herscher

HERSCHER — The physicality displayed in the boys basketball game between Wilmington and host Herscher Friday night resembled that of a football game just as much as it did a basketball game. Fittingly, it was a football-type of score that the Wildcats prevailed by, holding off a late Tigers rally to earn a 37-35 win to keep their victorious start to the season.

The Wildcats, playing without starting guards Kyle Farrell and Ryan Kettman as they recover from injuries sustained during football season, improved to 4-1 and 2-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference as the Tigers fell to 1-6, 0-3.

Third-year Wilmington head coach Doug Krop said that the Wildcats, who led the area with just 41 points per game allowed last year, know that their strengths lie on the defensive end, something the team has continued to embrace into the early going of 2024-25, and was perfectly evident Friday.

“That’s really the only way we can win and stay in the game,” Krop said. “We’re not gonna light up the scoreboard, but you’ve gotta do what you’ve gotta do and win with the style you can win with. Everyone’s buying into it.”

The Wildcats looked to have taken control early, using an 8-0 run that was led by Ryan Nelson’s six-point outburst, to take a 10-2 lead that became 10-6 after a quarter and 15-12 lead at halftime after the Tigers roared back to cut the deficit to as close as a point during the second quarter.

In the third, Herscher senior center Jacob McCree, fresh off a 22-point outing in Tuesday’s 51-47 loss at Lisle but shut out in the first half Friday, went to work with a 6-0 run of his own to open the second half, putting the Tigers up 18-15 and giving them their first lead of the game.

“He’s starting to show who Jacob McCree is,” Tigers coach Drew Boudreau said. “I think we really made an emphasis tonight and the last few days of practice, that we have to get post touches and he’s gotta score the ball. Our guards did a good job of getting him the ball.”

Wilmington sophomore guard Brysen Meents responded with a game-tying triple, setting the stage for a back-and-forth third quarter that saw three lead changes and a 23-20 Wildcats lead by the fourth.

Alek Draper put the Tigers up 24-23 with a free throw and a 3-pointer on separate possessions with just under six minutes to play, with Buckley breaking a 24-24 tie 90 seconds later with a bucket that put the Tigers up 26-25 with 4:15 on the clock.

McCree doubled the lead to four at 28-24 with his fourth second-half bucket with 3:23 left, but the Wildcats hunkered down. Lucas Rink’s steal-turned-layup tied things back up at 28 with 1:40 to play, and after Buckley split a pair at the line for Herscher, Nelson responded with a pair of free throws with 1:06 on the fourth-quarter clock.

That wound up being the final lead change, as Meents hit four straight free throws over the next 40 seconds to grow the lead to 34-29 in the closing seconds as the Wildcats were able to finish the job. With a pair of starters out, Nelson said Friday’s win was a “team effort,” with several players stepping up.

“Some guys didn’t play last year who are starting, like Hunter [Osipavicius], who’s our number-one shooter right now,” Nelson, who tied Meents with a game-high 11 points, said. “Luke [Jackson]’s stepping up, Declan [Moran]’s just a sophomore stepping up and even Meents, stepping up from last year. He’s been big in controlling the pace and things like that.”

Although they finished a bucket short, Boudreau couldn’t have been happier with the physical presence he saw from his team, something they knew they had to bring to the floor ahead of Friday’s tip-off.

“Normally when you hear Wilmington, I don’t care if it’s football, basketball, whatever, you know it’s gonna be physical,” Boudreau said. “I thought we matched it, if not upped it a little bit tonight, and I was proud of that.”

But it was the Wildcats who had the last laugh, keeping their hot start rolling despite their shorthanded squad, which has Krop “ecstatic.”

“I know we’re ready for whatever moment comes up and I’m happy we got the win,” Krop said. “It sucks right now, having a couple guys out, but hopefully down the road it helps us build a little depth we’ve kind of lacked the last couple years.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Nelson just missed out on a double-double, finishing with 11 points, nine rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Meents scored eight of his 11 points in the second half, and he added six boards and a pair of steals. Rink had seven points, two boards, an assist and two steals. Moran stuffed the stat sheet with six points, four boards, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Tigers got eight points apiece from McCree, Buckley and Tanner Jones. McCree added five rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block. Buckley and Jones each also had two rebounds, a block and a steal.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

After a Saturday evening home tilt with Beecher, the Tigers will head to Braidwood Tuesday to take on Reed-Custer at 7 p.m. The Wildcats are also in action Tuesday, when they visit Coal City at 6 p.m.