ROUNDUP: Boiler girls fall at home; Manteno boys reach .500 mark with win

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln-Way East 69, Bradley-Bourbonnais 21

The Boilermakers dropped a non-conference contest at home on Wednesday with Lincoln-Way East draining 15 threes in the game. The loss dropped the Boilers to 1-6 on the season.

No stats were immediately available for Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Watseka 56, Peotone 23

The Warriors improved to 9-1 on the season with Wednesday’s non-conference win at home against the Blue Devils. It was the seventh-straight win for Watseka. Peotone fell to 0-8 with the loss. Watseka had four players score in double figures. Christa Holohan had 15 points, Noelle Schroeder had 12, Rennah Barrett had 11 and Lauren Tegtmeyer had 10.

For Peotone, Mal Schroeder and Emma Orzel each hit two three-pointers to finish with six points apiece. Peyton Bisping had five points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manteno 54, Iroquois West 39

The Panthers picked up a non-conference win on the road over the Raiders on Wednesday. Manteno improved to 4-4 overall with the win while Iroquois West fell to 2-6. Leading the way for Manteno was Ray Lee with 14 points. Braden Campbell had nine points while Cooper Monk and Andrew Norred had eight points apiece.

No stats were immediately available for Iroquois West.

Wilmington 53, Momence 41

The Wildcats hosted Momence in non-conference action Wednesday and picked up a win to improve to 3-1 on the season. Momence fell to 5-3 with the loss. Austin Lynch led Momence with 12 points. Erick Castillo had 10 points and Nick Charbonneau had eight.

No stats were immediately available for Wilmington.