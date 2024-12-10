ROUNDUP: Kankakee ekes out conference victory; Lucht dominant for Cissna Park in blowout win

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 58, Bloom 55

The Kays picked up their closest win of the season in Monday’s Southland Conference clash with Bloom. They improved to 7-2 overall and 3-0 in conference with the home win. Ava Johnson led the team with 14 points while Shania Johnson scored 12 points.

Cissna Park 69, Prairie Central 38

The Timberwolves overcame a bit of a slow start to eventually get a blowout win at home Monday, their fourth-straight victory. They improved to 7-1 on the season. Addison Lucht was an absolute force, getting relatively close to a quadruple-double with 26 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and seven steals. Lauryn Hamrick had 25 points and five rebounds.

Herscher 44, Wilmington 41

The Tigers and Wildcats battled from start to finish of Monday’s ICE matchup, but it was Herscher that eventually came out on top. The Tigers got a pair of clutch from Laney Mohler that put them up by three with 10 seconds left and gave them the win when a Wilmington buzzer-beater attempt failed to fall. Herscher improved to 6-3 (3-0) with the win while Wilmington dropped to 6-3 (1-2).

Herscher was led by Anistin Hackley with 11 points and Pippa Dunnill with 10. Taylor Stefancic led Wilmington with 11 points while Melia Hinckerick had nine.

Manteno 41, Reed-Custer 21

The Panthers improved to 5-0 on the season and 3-0 against the Illinois Central Eight Conference with Monday’s win over Reed-Custer. The Comets fell to 4-4 (1-2). For the Panthers, Maddie Gesky recorded her second double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Lila Prindeville went 4-of-8 from deep to finish with 12 points. Alyssa Wollenzien led Reed-Custer with nine points while Harlie Liebermann had six points and five rebounds.

Watseka 52, Iroquois West 37

Watseka stayed hot at home on Monday, picking up its sixth-straight win to improve to 8-1 overall and take its Vermilion Valley Conference opener. It was also the conference opener for the Raiders, who fell to 2-6 on the season. The Warriors were led by Noelle Schroeder with 13 points while Megan Martin had 12. Phylicity Leonard led Iroquois West with 17 points while Amelia Scharp had 15.

Coal City 40, Streator 30

The Coalers took down Streator on the road on Monday to win their third-straight ICE game to open the season. They improved to 6-2 overall with the win. Laura Christopher knocked three three-pointers and led the team with 11 points. Emma Rodriguez had seven points and a team-high eight rebounds. Kylee Kennell chipped in with seven points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Central 67, Illinois Lutheran 23

The Comets (3-5, 2-0) picked up a blowout win in am RVC contest against Illinois Lutheran on Monday. Alexis Prisock led the team with 13 points while Lia Prairie had 11 and Ella Ponton had 10.

Bishop McNamara 54, Pontiac 32

The Fightin’ Irish recovered from their first loss of the season over the weekend to improve to 6-1. Trinity Davis went for 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Trinitee Thompson recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Leigha Brown added nine points, nine rebounds and two steals. Jaide Burse had eight points and three boards.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Woodland 57, Gardner-South Wilmington 47

The Panthers started slow on Monday, finding themselves down 14-0 in the first quarter, but things evened out from there. The early hole proved too much to overcome as they fell to 0-7 on the season. Logan Conger led the team with 14 points. Cole Hampson had 13 points and Jarrek Hirsch had eight.