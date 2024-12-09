BOYS BASKETBALL: Grace Christian improves to 3-0 in RVC play with home win over Donovan

KANKAKEE — The Grace Christian boys basketball team has averaged just above three-and-a-half wins per season over the last seven years. With Monday’s 56-37 home win over Donovan, the Crusaders have already recorded their fourth win in just six games this winter.

They improved to 4-2 on the season and 3-0 in River Valley Conference play with the victory, surpassing their conference win total from the previous two seasons combined. With the loss, Donovan dropped to 2-4 on the season and 1-2 in conference play.

The Crusaders came out hot on Monday, holding a 19-4 lead by the end of the opening quarter. The Wildcats got going a bit more in the second quarter, quadrupling their point total by halftime but still trailing Grace Christian 34-16 at the break.

The Crusader lead grew to 30 points at 54-24 by the end of the third quarter. With the clock running throughout the fourth, Donovan managed to cut that deficit to 19 points while Grace Christian milked the clock.

Grace Christian head coach Alan McGuirt said that one of the team’s goals was to make sure they were competitive in home conference games. He said he was proud that the team was able to do that, and also that they were able to get out to an early lead so they could withstand some uneven stretches throughout the night.

“I’d love for us to be a little more consistent, but we did what we needed to do,” he said. “We’ve been talking about conference games and making sure we take care of business at home, and that we did. It was nice to get out to a big lead and be able to make those mistakes with a lead as opposed to in a tight game.”

The Crusaders came into the 2024-25 season with one of the more experienced rosters in the area. It is not a large roster at just eight players, but the team is led by a large core of six seniors.

McGuirt said that the experience these players bring to the table is creating a team that plays with high basketball I.Q. collectively, which hopefully will allow this group to achieve goals that they set coming into the year.

“We’re an older group, so we’re playing smart,” he said. “What we talked about at the beginning of the season was where we think we’re going to be, where we think we’re going to get to, and what we need to do to get there. By winning those first three games in the conference at home, we’re holding court.”

All 56 points Monday were scored by the team’s seniors. Ethan Reynolds fueled the strong start with 11 points in the first quarter. He added two in the second and eight in the third to finish with a game-high 21 points.

Noah Bisping and Caleb Davis both scored in double figures with 10 points apiece. Sam Marquardt scored seven points, all coming in the second quarter.

Monday’s game also began a week where the Crusaders will play three conference games in five days. McGuirt said that maintaining the balanced scoring attack that was on display Monday needs to continue if the team wants to remain competitive in conference play through this week and beyond.

“We’re at our best when multiple people are contributing, so I’m super happy with the way it worked out,” he said. “If we do what we’re capable of doing we’ll compete, and we’ll see how it goes from there.”

For Donovan, the slow start continued a bit of a troubling trend according to head coach Trevor Schultz. He said that it is difficult to pick up wins after digging an early hole, and while he liked the competitiveness the team exhibited late in the game Monday, it needs to start appearing earlier on.

“Class 1A basketball comes down to a lot of energy and effort, and sometimes we come out a little flat,” he said. “It’s one thing we’ve struggled with and I just told them it’s something we need to get better with, coming out and playing how we did in the fourth quarter like there’s nothing to lose. If we come out flat it’s going to be a long night pretty much every night.”

It is still very early in the season for the Wildcats and Schultz said that every game, no matter the result, provides an opportunity to identify things that need tweaking. One thing they are looking to shore up is leadership, which he said has been lacking at times. Some players have started to fill those roles.

“I think we’re learning where we need to make changes,” he said. “We’re trying to kind of address some leadership issues and I think people are really starting to step up in big ways at certain points in the game.”

He pointed out one such player, the team’s lone junior Preston Harrington-Dewitt, managed to step up in the fourth quarter and be productive, while also exhibiting some leadership traits and setting a tone that can potentially be infectious.

“We saw our junior kind of step up in the fourth quarter,” Schultz said. “He stepped up in a big way, starting to lead some of our seniors. I think that’s where we need to start trending and then we’ll start seeing the wins start to fall.”

Harrington-Dewitt scored all five of his points in the fourth quarter. Senior Carter Ponton also chipped in five points in the fourth, finishing with a team-high 13 points and three 3-pointers. Jacob Onnen finished with nine points while Braden Klecan had eight.

The Wildcats do not have much time to dwell on Monday’s loss. The game began a stretch of four games in five days, including another RVC game on Tuesday against Momence. They then begin play in the Watseka Holiday Tournament, starting by facing a 7-0 Bishop McNamara team on Thursday and a 6-2 Hoopeston team on Friday.

Schultz said there is not much time to iron things out during such a busy stretch, but once tournament play wraps up the team will have time to reset a bit before they play again on Jan. 7

“Hopefully over the break we can kind of work on some things,” he said. “Shots are struggling to fall, we’re struggling mentally, but I think after the break we normally come back with a little fire. I’m hoping we can do that.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Reynolds led Grace Christian with 21 points, 11 of which came during the team’s strong first quarter. Bisping and Davis each contributed 10 points to the effort while Marquart had seven points. For Donovan, Ponton’s 13 points led the team. Onnen had nine points and Klecan had eight.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

After hosting Momence on Tuesday, Donovan will head into the Watseka Holiday Tournament and play Bishop McNamara on Thursday. Grace Christian was also in action Tuesday at St. Anne, and will next travel to play Grant Park on Friday.