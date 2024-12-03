ROUNDUP: Nesbitt's big night propels Beecher; Herscher girls win behind strong defense

BOYS BASKETBALL

Beecher 60, Gardner-South Wilmington 51

Beecher (3-2, 1-0) held a slim one-point lead over Gardner-South Wilmington (0-5, 0-1) heading into the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s River Valley Conference opener. The Bobcats then outscored the Panthers 13-5 in the fourth quarter to hold on for a nine-point win. Orlin Nesbitt powered the Bobcats with 28 points, followed by 16 from Dominic DeFrank.

Gardner-South Wilmington was led by Holden Grimes with 10 points. Logan Conger, Brock Enerson and Jarrek Hirsch each had nine.

St. Anne 68, Donovan 41

St. Anne improved 2-3 on the season with its win over Donovan in a River Valley Conference matchup. The Cardinals were led by Chris Link and Matthew Langellier with 17 points apiece. Jason Blyle added 12.

Donovan was led by Jacob Onnen with 14 points. Braden Klecan and Collin Carlson each had nine.

Grant Park 67, Illinois Lutheran 35

The Dragons picked up a big win in their River Valley Conference opener, improving to 2-3 on the season with the 32-point victory. Blake Brown had a huge first half with 27 points and finished with a team-high 33. Ryder Greenholdt finished second with eight points.

Trinity 69, Chesterton Academy 59

Trinity improved 4-1 with a win over Chesterton Academy in Lisle on Tuesday. Vinny Hendrix led the team with 27 points and 14 rebounds while Akira Hori poured in 25 points.

Armstrong-Potomac 63, Herscher 39

The Tigers dropped a nonconference road game against Armstrong on Tuesday. They fell to 1-3 on the season with the loss, their third in a row. Payten Young led the team with 10 points.

Toyota of Danville Classic

St. Joseph Ogden 60, Watseka 27

Watseka fell in tournament play to host St. Joseph Ogden on Tuesday. The Warriors dropped to 0-2 with the loss. Payton Schaumburg led the team with nine points while Quinn Starkey had eight.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Herscher 52, Grace Christian 19

The Tigers played strong defense throughout Tuesday’s game, holding the Crusaders to five points in each of the first three quarters and four in the fourth quarter. They improved to 4-3 on the season while Grace Christian fell to 0-7. Herscher was led by Anistin Hackley with 10 points and RyLyn Adams with nine. Zoey Baldridge led Grace Christian with six points.

Cissna Park 36, Unity 25

The Timberwolves had a bit of a down night offensively, but still clawed out a win over Unity to improve to 4-1 on the season. Lauryn Hamrick led the team with 11 points and Addison Lucht added nine.

Morris 67, Coal City 30

The Coalers lost their second game of the season, and second game to Morris, on the road Tuesday. They are now 4-2 on the season. Kylee Kennell led the team with 12 points and Becca Hall had seven points.