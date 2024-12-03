BOYS BASKETBALL: Central spoils Momence's home opener with 64-37 win in RVC clash

MOMENCE — Both the Central and Momence boys basketball teams came into the season hoping to make some noise in the River Valley Conference. When the two teams met in Momence on Tuesday, it was Central that was the loudest.

After a relatively close first quarter, the Comets outscored Momence 36-14 across the second and third quarters and went on to win 64-37. Central improved to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in conference play while Momence fell to 3-2 (0-1).

Central head coach Brad Perzee said that he felt Tuesday’s win was the first time the team fully played to its potential in the early stages of the season.

“I thought we played like the Central basketball team I thought we were going to be,” he said.

The Comets found plenty of success driving to the basket in the game. Even when they were unable to convert on layups, they continuously found themselves heading to the free-throw line.

Central attempted 23 free-throws, knocking down 17 of them, while Momence had just three attempts from the line and were unable to convert a single one.

Perzee said that with the team’s ability to drive to the basket and draw fouls will be vital to their success this season.

“If we can dribble, drive and make things happen and get them in foul trouble, with this new rule it’s five fouls [in a quarter] and you’re shooting two shots,” he said. “Let’s shoot from the free-throw line because it gives you a little break.”

Senior guard Perry Mason found the most success at the line for Central, going 5-of-5 to contribute to his team-high 13 points in the game. Ben Kuipers finished second with 10 points while Blake Chandler knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points.

For Momence, it was a frustrating night offensively. After scoring 14 points in the first quarter, the team scored just 14 over the second and third combined before outscoring Momence 9-8 in the fourth.

Momence had plenty of chances off of Central turnovers, but just had a hard time finishing layups and other open shots throughout the game.

Head coach Kevin Ecker said that the team was just trying to focus on continuing to do the right thing, even though the shots weren’t falling. But while he thought the process was usually good, the results were evasive.

“We were happy with a lot of the shots we got, we just couldn’t get them to fall,” he said. “We just got back to what we do in practice, which is focus on the fundamentals, doing it the right way and giving yourself the best opportunity to be successful. I thought we did a lot of that tonight, just the end product of the shot going in didn’t happen, which hurts.”

Senior Nick Charbonneau found some success, leading the team with eight points. Marchello Draine had six points off the bench and Austin Lynch scored all six of his points in the first quarter.

Momence also has its next two games against RVC opponents, first at home against Tri-Point on Friday and then on the road next Tuesday against Donovan.

The shots will fall eventually for Momence, but Ecker said they just need to focus on the details heading forward to be competitive in conference play.

“Right now it’s continuing to focus on the little things in practice that will make us better, so we can compete in those games and ultimately get better as the season continues,” he said.

For Central, Tuesday’s game was the first of a stretch of four games in five days. Perzee said that being able to build a big lead and rest key players in the fourth quarter was important given the busy schedule.

With those key players rested and playing to their potential, he said the team could be able to do good things going forward.

“I’ve got four of the better guards in the area,” he said. “Aidan Podowicz and Perry Mason just breaking pressure down and making things happen, you got Blake Chandler shooting the ball and Owen Rasmussen that can dribble, drive and play defense, we’re going to be a pretty basketball team.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Mason led Central with 13 points and Kuipers scored 10. They were the only players to score in double figures in the game. Blake Chandler added eight points for the Comets. Momence was led by Nick Charbonneau with eight points. Draine and Lynch each had six points.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

After the visit Peotone at 7 p.m. Monday, the Comets will host St. Anne at 7 p.m. Friday, the same time Momence hosts Tri-Point.