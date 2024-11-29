BOYS BASKETBALL: Bishop McNamara stays hot, wins Herscher Thanksgiving Tournament over host Tigers

The Bishop McNamara boys basketball team got off to a hot start to the season at the Herscher Thanksgiving Tournament. Fresh off wins of 16 points over Reed-Custer and 34 points over St. Anne to open the season, the Fighting’ Irish stayed hot with a 74-44 win over host Herscher to win the tournament.

The Irish improved to 3-0 for the third straight season while the Tigers fell to 1-2 with the loss, their second straight. In the first two games, they beat St. Anne before falling to Reed-Custer.

Bishop McNamara head coach Adrian Provost said he was happy with the defensive intensity his team has been playing with throughout the young season, which has allowed them to find some early success.

“We’re happy to be 3-0 and win the tournament,” he said. “I thought our kids, through halftime of the Reed-Custer game to tonight, defended really well and we got better each night on offense. We were fortunate enough to get three wins and get better every night. It’s pretty much all we can ask for.”

Defense had been a major area of focus for the Irish heading into the season, with improvements in that phase being an important step for a team looking to make some noise come postseason play. Provost said the early returns have been promising.

“We were hoping and looking for defense to be a priority and staple for our team this year. We need to be better as a team defensively than we were last year if we want to try and win a trophy in February. We’ve really focused on that in our first few weeks of practice and the kids have responded well.”

For the Tigers, the defensive pressure the Irish can put on teams was something they were expecting to see. Still, facing a team that comes out active and relentless on defense can be tough to fully prepare for.

Herscher head coach Drew Boudreau said that the team had a tough time responding to the early pressure, which led to some easy chances in transition for Bishop McNamara.

“I thought Mac set the tone early,” he said. “It’s a really talented team over there and I think they’re going to make some noise this year. They set the tone early with the way that they were playing defense, and they sped us up. I think the turnovers eventually got to us and that was kind of the difference in the first quarter, us getting turnovers that led to easy buckets for them.”

While things were rough early on, Boudreau said the team was eventually to get things together a bit more. Once faced with that early pressure, he was focusing on how the players would bounce back.

“I knew that this would be a big test for us, and I knew that they were going to be physically active and try to speed us up on the offensive,” he said. “I was kind of seeing how we would respond to that, and I thought our group did a really good job in the second half. Obviously we got punched in the first half, but I was proud of our guys in the second half and how we responded.”

Bishop McNamara was led offensively by Willie Felton and Callaghan O’Connor with 17 points each. For Herscher, guards Payten Young and Austin Buckley had 15 points and 10 points respectively.

With the season-opening tournament now in the books, Bishop McNamara will continue a busy slate of tournament play. Starting on Monday, the Irish will be participating in the Toyota of Danville Classic hosted by St. Joseph-Ogden. That will be the second of four tournaments for the Irish in the first five weeks of the season.

Provost said that filling the early part of the schedule with tournaments was the easiest way for the team to pick up non-conference games. It also has some potential positives.

“We’re scheduled in four first semester tournaments, and we might be the only team in the state that’s doing that,” Provost said. “The benefit to it is that a lot of tournament play and the opportunities to play for a trophy.

“We’ll play a lot of different teams with different styles at neutral sites, so it gives us a lot of postseason feel,” he added. “Hopefully it gives our kids an opportunity to adapt to new environments, adapt to traveling and hopefully it will prepare us for February.”

Herscher will be on the road Tuesday against Armstrong before returning home on Dec. 6 to open conference play against Streator.

Boudreau said he wants to just see the team improving through the early stages of the season, where each game provides a chance to learn more about the team and identify areas for improvement.

“We’re really going to look to turn the corner here and see really what we have,” he said. “These first three games are always a great learning chance for them to see where they fit in as well as for us coaches to see what pieces go well together.

“We learned a lot about different guys. We got to see who plays well together and who doesn’t do as well, and it’s a good opportunity here early in the season to see what guys are made of.”