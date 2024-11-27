WEDNESDAY ROUNDUP: Allen dominant again as Boilermakers move to 2-0; Holohan goes for 25 in Watseka win

BOYS BASKETBALL

WJOL Thanksgiving Tournament

Bradley-Bourbonnais 63, Lincoln-Way West 46

The Boilermakers improved to 2-0 on the season with a 17-point win against Lincoln-Way West. Senior Nick Allen, fresh off a 30-point performance in the opener, had 28 more points to go with 10 rebounds and five blocks. Gavin Kohl had 10 points and six steals.

Route 17 Classic at Dwight

Momence 42, Dwight 40

Momence improved to 3-0 on the season with Wednesday’s win over tournament host Dwight. D’Angelo Hundley led the team with 13 points, 12 of which came from four three pointers. Erick Castillo added 11 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Watseka 50, Tri-Point 36

The Warriors improved to 4-1 on the season with their win over Tri-Point. Junior Christa Holohan scored 12 points int he first quarter and went on to score a team-high 25 points. Megan Martin neared a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Reed-Custer 47, Gardner-South Wilmington 22

The Comets played lockdown defense to pick up a home win over the Panthers and move to 3-2 on the year. Gardner-South Wilmington fell to 1-5. Reed-Custer was led by Alyssa Wollenzien with 18 points, four rebounds and three steals. Gwen Stewart had nine points, six rebounds and six steals.