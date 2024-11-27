FOOTBALL: Longtime Comets coach Spooner ending a storied career

When Brian Spooner was named the new head football coach at Central High School in 1998, he knew he was inheriting a reputable program that was coming off of back-to-back 11-win seasons under hall-of-famer Dean Cappel. But it wasn’t until he read the newspaper article about his hiring that he realized the standard of success he was signing up for.

“I remember reading the article, something about [principal] Jerome [Pankey] saying that when the lights come on at Central, it becomes a different place,” Spooner recalled. “It became real, because the expectations, regardless of your talent level, are always going to be high because Dean set the bar so high.”

Over the next quarter century-plus, Spooner maintained the tradition and high standards that were set by the likes of not just Cappel, but a handful of coaches that kept longstanding football pride at the school. Spooner announced his retirement earlier this month, capping off a 27-year stint with the Comets.

Over that time, he led the team to a 185-96 record and 22 playoff appearances. A pair of semifinal appearances 2008 and 2012 tied the furthest postseason runs in school history, and the Comets never went back-to-back years without a postseason appearance under Spooner.

“He does things the right way,” defensive coordinator and longtime assistant coach Matt Sertich said of Spooner. “He coaches kids hard, has high expectations for the kids and sees the potential they don’t always see in themselves. He’s always pushing kids to be the best, preaches hard work and commitment to the program and won’t settle less.”

<strong>The long path to Clifton</strong>

Spooner was two years removed from graduating from Post Falls High School in Idaho and a year removed from a one-year stint on the Boise State football team, a young man looking for his way in life, when he and a friend discovered in 1987 that college students could earn school credit if they helped coach at a school.

Another friend had taken a leap of fate by joining the first-ever football team at Greenville College that fall. The Panthers, coached by longtime college and NFL coach Max Bowman, were having success off the jump, and Spooner decided after spending a year of volunteer coaching that he wanted to go back to college, and football, full time.

He received his application in the mail, he sent it back, packed up an old Army duffle bag from his veteran step dad and hopped on a train to Illinois. After being “more enamored with partying than I was with football” during his time as a Bronco, Spooner was eager for a new experience under a young coach named Max Bowman, who eventually worked as a decades-long college and NFL coach.

“It was the wisest decision I ever made,” Spooner said. “ ... Within a week of Greenville, I had basically met everybody on the team and noticed right away that the culture of the program was very different than Boise State was.

“I liked my time there, but everyone was serious, everyone worked hard,” he added. “That time in my life, I really needed the structure and discipline that provided me to become the person I became.”

Over the three years Spooner was in the trenches for the Panthers, they went a combined 24-3-1. With success under his belt and more maturity under his cap, Spooner got a part-time teaching and full-time coaching job at Greenville High School before landing his first full-time teaching and assistant football coach job at Martinsville, coaching under eventual Iroquois West principal Kim Hawkins for two years before taking over as head coach in 1995.

Immediately, Spooner saw success as a head coach. The team went 9-2 and made the second round of the IHSA Class 1A Playoffs. But after going a combined 5-13 over his next two years, Spooner also knew he had plenty of learning and growing to do if he wanted to fill the Goliath-sized shoes he was stepping into when he accepted the Central job.

“I talked to Dean a little here and there and really got the sense of how he coached, what kind of expectations he put on the team through guys on the staff that carried over or guys who played for him,” Spooner said. “I really picked their brains and had to figure out, how are we going to do this, how are we going to be successful?”

<strong>Coming to Clifton</strong>

Spooner’s first two years were solid building blocks as he built his version of Comet football. They went 6-4 and qualified for the Class 2A Playoffs each season, but after a 4-5 2000 season, one in which Spooner said was probably the toughest regular season schedule he had as the Central head coach, he began to feel some pressure.

It took the program almost a decade from the inception of the IHSA Playoffs in 1974 to make the field, first reaching them under Norm Henderson in 1982. But from then until Cappel left after the 1997 season, the Comets made 10 of 16 postseasons, making it a standard in the program.

“I don’t want to say I thrive on pressure; however, I think pressure and fear are great motivators,” Spooner said. “That next year and year after that, we really hit it hard and pushed the kids. We went on another run of making the playoffs and things were good, with the quarterfinals twice in that stretch.”

They went 31-14 over the next four years before going 1-8 in 2005, and Spooner remembers being told he had “a year to straighten things out.” They did, returning to the playoffs with a 5-5 mark in 2006 to set up what perhaps became the best stretch of football in program history.

The Comets made it to nine consecutive playoffs, including Class 2A semifinal appearances in 2008 and 2012 and a total of four 10-win seasons. Spooner said he found it worked when he would challenge his players with a small goal, following it up with an even bigger one he would say he was unsure he could reach. And as his players worked to prove him wrong, they would reach the potential he found in them all along.

But more than anything, Spooner credited his bevy of assistant coaches, almost all of them former Comet players themselves.

“If everybody isn’t on board with your vision, that makes it pretty difficult,” Spooner said. “I’ve been pretty fortunate to coach with great guys since I’ve been here. We’ve had some movement, but for the most part, the guys have played in the program who coach here.

“There’s a level of pride that they take in being a former member of the team and now coaching it. I think that’s a big key.”

Sertich, who became the defensive coordinator ahead of that 2008 semifinal run, was a senior on Cappel’s last Central team. While playing at Olivet Nazarene University, he offered to help Spooner and eventually became a full-time assistant. One of the coaching traits he’s seen that allowed Spooner to become a standout coach is his ability to adapt and mold his style and system to match the strengths of his roster each year.

But most of all Sertich has seen how much Spooner loves the Central atmosphere, something reflected by the Central ties on the staff and in his love for the community.

“I think he just really loves the small school atmosphere and camaraderie of small school football,” Sertich said. “It’s just a different thing to know everyone in town, see people at games and in the community.

“He built relationships and I think he fell in love with the small school community aspect. He had success and chances to go elsewhere but he put roots down here.”

<strong>A family man in a familial</strong> <strong>community</strong>

When Spooner went to Greenville, not only did he find a football program and college experience that changed his life. He was also introduced to humidity, something he never experienced as a young child in El Cajon, Cal., or during his more formative years in Idaho.

But perhaps most importantly, he met a woman named Leigh.

“To be honest, I fell in love with her when I first saw her,” Spooner recalled. “I thought, ‘That’s the girl for me.’”

Several of Spooner’s teammates grew up with Leigh in neighboring Hillsboro. He remembers constantly asking his buddies about her, but he always got the same answer.

“They said, ‘Spoon, she’s a good girl and probably not gonna want anything to do with you,’” he recalled. “Challenge accepted.”

While he was working as an assistant at Greenville High, the team had a game against Hillsboro in 1991, and after running into her around town, Leigh offered him a bet.

“She said ‘I’ll bet you dinner. Whoever loses has to buy dinner,’” Spooner said. “We ended up getting beat, so we went to a restaurant, the Moonlight Y, and went on our first date there.”

After proposing on Christmas Eve in 1994, the pair wed in July of 1995, just before Spooner’s first season as the Martinsville head coach kicked off. He pondered pursuing a college coaching career early on, but the grinding schedule is something the couple decided wasn’t worth it. So, when the Comets came calling a few years later, that’s where the couple decided to make home together.

They didn’t have any family around town, but it didn’t take long for the pair to see how welcoming the folks in Clifton were. Although he never allowed himself to become too close of friends with players’ parents, that didn’t stop Spooner from becoming a deeply entrenched member of the Central community.

“At first it was Leigh and I living on the main street in Clifton, and we didn’t have many friends besides other coaches and teachers,” Spooner said. “But through time, you develop relationships with parents. ... Staying here this long, I felt like this is where God intended me to be.”

As they settled in, they started their own family, raising three Comets of their own, including two sons that were part of the Comets’ last two teams to win a playoff game. Brian, a 2018 Central graduate, played guard and linebacker for the 2017 team that made it to the second round of the Class 2A Playoffs. Brock, a 2021 graduate, played both sides of the line for the 2019 team that reached the Class 2A quarterfinals, and was a senior on the 6-0 team that dominated the COVID-19-shortened Spring 2021 season. Their daughter, Brenna, is currently a sophomore at Central, and Spooner sees her every day while serving as the high school’s assistant principal.

“It’s been pretty awesome,” Spooner said of getting to have his kids at school. “The boys probably wouldn’t always say it was awesome; the rides home from practice weren’t always so pleasant because my expectations are high period, and my expectations for my kids were really high.

“Not that I felt they were star athletes, but I wanted to instill in my kids that you don’t have to be a star athlete to be a contributor and have an impact. I think my boys both did that.”

Nowadays, Spooner’s kids don’t like risking a public appearance with their dad, because they know the probability is high that he’ll run into someone he knows for a 15-minute conversation at least once. Anyone who knows Spooner knows he loves conversation, and after almost three decades around town, that list of anyone who knows him has grown quite large.

“My kids hate going anywhere with me because of the fact I’ve been here so long and know so many people, I’ll get stopped at Walmart and just talk, and I love those conversations,” Spooner said. “I’ve run into people all over the place from here and it’s pretty amazing.”

<strong>Calling it a career</strong>

Several of the people Spooner runs into around town paid homage in the Facebook comments when Spooner made his announcement with a post while Leigh drove them home from his final game, a 70-32 loss to Lena-Winslow, who is playing for the Class 1A championship Friday, in the first round of the playoffs Nov. 2.

“The responses I got back, it was an emotional time,” he said. “You see names or look at pictures, those types of things are very special to me.

“Let’s face it, coaches don’t always get the opportunity to coach at one place for a long time,” he added. “For me to be able to be here this long, to meet the number of kids and parents I have met all this time, that stuff is pretty special.”

Spooner said he decided last spring this would be his last season, but didn’t tell anybody until he told Leigh after the team’s heartbreaking 48-40 Week 6 loss to Westville and then surprised his staff and players when he told them following their final game.

“I’m 58 and don’t know how much time on the planet, but whatever time I have left, I want to live the way I want to live, do the things that I want to do and not feel obligated to come to practice,” Spooner said. “I will work after I retire, but hopefully on a part-time basis.”

He plans on being around plenty as Brenna continues high school, but he’ll also spend some time up in Wisconsin, where eldest son Brian works as a police officer, and where there are plenty of fish-filled lakes he can cast a line in.

Wherever he is and whoever attempts to fill the mammoth shoes that he busted through over 27 years, Spooner knows that the Comets will be in good hands.

“My job has always been to be a caretaker, and I feel satisfied or pleased that I was able to contribute to the success that everyone before me started,” Spooner said. “It was an honor to be able to do that for the community and the school, because it is a special place when the lights turn on.

“ ... You talk to the kids I first coached in the 90s and early 2000s, then the kids in the middle 2000s and the 2010s, now the 2020s and it’s funny, when you put those groups of people from different generations together, they talk football,” he added. “They talk about their memories, who they played, this kid being tough or that team. It’s really special to see football has impacted so many kids at this school, and that’s made the memories that much sweeter.”