BOYS BASKETBALL: Bishop McNamara, Reed-Custer pick up wins at Herscher Thanksgiving Tournament

HERSCHER — Fresh off a 16-point win Tuesday’s season opener at the Herscher Thanksgiving Tournament, Bishop McNamara stayed hot in tournament play, beating St. Anne 64-30 Wednesday night. The Fightin’ Irish got out to an 18-0 lead in the first quarter and led 43-22 at halftime on their way to a 34-point win.

Bishop McNamara improved to 2-0 on the young season with the win. St. Anne dropped to 0-2, having lost the season opener by eight points to Herscher.

The Irish were relentless on defense, putting constant pressure on the Cardinals and forcing frequent turnovers and tough passes. Bishop McNamara head coach Adrian Provost said that the team’s defensive intensity and reliability helps keep the offense humming.

“I thought we were really good at the defensive end of the floor,” he said. “Our offense was stagnant at times, but if our defense is consistent our offense will then be consistent.

“We kind of rely on our defense to do that for us,” he continued. “I thought we were poor last night in the first half, much better in the second, so tonight we came out with more of a purpose.”

For St. Anne, Bishop McNamara’s defensive pressure kept the Cardinals offense out-of-sync all night, and put their defense in a tough spot. Head coach Rick Schoon said that facing pressure is something that can catch a team off guard if they are not fully prepared.

“They take away cuts that you want to take, they keep pressure on you the entire time,” he said. “Kids don’t like pressure. Our kids are an example of that. We coughed it up under pressure and we refused to go up and pressure them back. It made things easy for them and it made it tough on ourselves.”

The Irish got scoring from up and down the roster on Wednesday. Six different players scored during the opening 18-0 run and 11 players scored two or more points in the game. Karter Krustinger led the team with 11 points and Trey Provost had 10. Both players scored nine points in the first half.

Adrian Provost said that the team’s depth has had reverberations throughout the team. With a large number of skilled players, the team has been able to practice much harder and improve more quickly than in recent years.

“This is the deepest we’ve been in probably 10 years, as far as the amount of kids we play.” he said. “In years past we haven’t been able to go competitive in practice because we didn’t have enough kids or didn’t have enough talent. That’s not the case this year. We’ve got 14 kids that can all do nice things.”

For St. Anne, Chris Link led the way with nine points. Jason Blyle had seven. Although the offense got going a bit to close the gap to 10 points early in the second quarter, the slow start for the Cardinals was nothing new.

Schoon said they also struggled early in the season opener, and that early deficits like that can be very hard to overcome.

“We just didn’t compete,” he said. “Last night we didn’t show up and compete right off the bat and it cost us, we got down 16 in the first quarter. Same story again tonight. We got down 18 in the first quarter and were trying to battle back, against a good team like Bishop McNamara you’re going to have a hard time doing that.”

<strong>Second-half surge gives Reed-Custer win over Herscher</strong>

Reed-Custer entered Wednesday’s Herscher Thanksgiving Tournament matchup with the host Tigers looking for its first win of the season. The Comets found themselves down by seven in the first quarter but cut the deficit to just one point by halftime despite early foul trouble from senior forward Jacob Reardon.

Through the third quarter and into the early stages of the fourth, however, Reed-Custer turned that one-point deficit into a 16-point lead. Herscher fought back in the fourth quarter, but could only get within six as the Comets held on to win 51-45. Both teams are now 1-1 on the season.

Reed-Custer got out to an early 7-2 lead before a 13-2 Herscher run gave them a six-point lead. The deficit was five entering the second quarter, in which Reed-Custer outscored Herscher 9-5 to cut the Tigers’ lead to 26-25.

The Comets flexed their muscle in the third, outscoring Herscher 19-7 in the period. A quick five points in the fourth gave Reed-Custer a 49-33 lead, but a 9-0 run from Herscher made things a little more tense late. The Comets fought off this would-be comeback, though.

Reed-Custer head coach Tyler Schoonover said the team was able to rely on its experienced senior class and finish strong to pick up the win.

“Huge team win for us,” he said. “We finally found a way to finish a ballgame. We play six seniors, and as a senior-led team we got it done.

“ … I give Herscher credit,” he continued. “They battled back and didn’t give up. We have a resilient group of seniors here and they got the job done in the end.”

Despite the tough loss, Herscher head coach Drew Boudreau said he appreciated the team’s fight in the fourth quarter and thinks the loss can be a good early-season lesson.

“It’s always tough these first few games when you really find out a lot about yourselves,” he said. “I was most proud of the fight we showed from that six-minute mark to the two-minute mark in the fourth. We got down and we stayed at it.”

Reed-Custer was able to find production in the paint throughout the game. Reardon and senior center Logan Leonard Linkus, at 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-8 respectively, were tough for Herscher to stop.

Reardon had eight points in the first quarter before some early foul trouble forced him out for much of the first half. He came back strong during the third-quarter run and scored eight more points to finish with a team-high 16. Linkus had nine points to finish third on the team, behind Reardon and Collin Monroe’s 14 points.

Schoonover said getting the ball inside to Reardon was a point of emphasis entering the game, and when he was on the floor, was going to get plenty of chances.

“The message to the team was to pound the ball inside,” he said. “We’ve got an all-state capable player in Jacob Reardon who is one of the best players in the area, and we told the team we need a post touch every single time down the floor.”

Bourdeau said that the Tigers, who went into action without senior center Jacob McCree, were expecting a challenge dealing with the Comets’ size, and despite their best efforts, they were unable to stop it as well as they would have liked.

“I thought they were doing a good job of getting our guys down low,” he said. ”We were playing the back side and they were kind of just getting what they wanted. We were going to try to bring a little more help down there, and we wanted out guards to try and bring a little more pressure up top, and they were still getting to the offensive glass.”

Payten Young and Austin Buckley tied for the team lead with 11 points each. Tanner Jones added 10 points, all of which came in the first quarter.

Boudreau was coming off his first win as head coach in the opener on Tuesday, in which Herscher beat St. Anne 59-51. He said that getting his first win and first loss in quick succession was a bit of a rollercoaster, but he is excited to keep growing in his new position.

“[The win] was fun and I’ll never forget that one, but then it’s right back at it for game number two with a loss,” he said. ”I tell the guys all the time that I’m learning right there with them, so it’s been a great learning opportunity with me. I’m surrounded by great coaches with a lot of experience. Being able to learn from them and the guys has been awesome.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Bishop McNamara vs. St. Anne:

The Irish were led by Karter Krustinger with 11 points and Trey Provost with 10. St. Anne was led by Chris Link with nine points and Jason Blyle with seven.

Reed-Custer vs. Herscher

Jacob Reardon led the Comets with a game-high 16 points, all of which came in the paint. Collin Munroe finished with 14 points, including two three-pointers. Herscher was led by guards Payten Young and Austin Buckley with 11 points apiece. Tanner Jones added 10.