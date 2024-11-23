ROUNDUP: Irish win Timberwolf Tip-Off; Trinity boys take third in opening tournament

Saturday GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off

Bishop McNamara 46, Cissna Park 32

The Fightin’ Irish were clinging to a three-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but slammed the door shut on the Timberwolves’ comeback attempt to win by 14 points. Bishop McNamara improved to 4-0 while Cissna Park fell to 3-1.

Trinity Davis had 19 points, eight steals, two rebounds and a block. Eliana Isom added eight points and three assists. Trinitee Thompson had seven points and three boards, and Leigha Brown added six points, three rebounds and two assists.

Cissna Park was led by Lauryn Hamrick with 14 points and Sophie Duis had 13.

Watseka 37, Bismark-Henning 31 (Third-place game)

The Warriors improved to 3-1 on the season and picked up a third-place finish at the Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic. Christa Holohan closed out the game by scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter, finishing with a team-high 11 in the game. Rennah Barrett finished second with nine points coming on three three-pointers.

Central 49, Momence 26

The Comets picked up their first win of the season to finish seventh in the Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic. They are now 1-3 on the season while Momence is now 0-4.

No stats were immediately available for either team.

Seneca Irish-Flanagan Falcon Tournament

Fieldcrest 53, Herscher 32

The Tigers dropped the fifth-place game at the Seneca-Flanagan Tournament, dropping to 1-3 on the season. Anistin Hackley led the team with 10 points. Rylyn Adams had nine points and Elsie Hoffman had six.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Christian Liberty Academy Thanksgiving Tournament

Trinity 54, Westlake 52

Trinity played a pair of games Saturday in the Christian Liberty Academy Thanksgiving Tournament, dropping a game in the semifinals before bouncing back with a close win in the third-place game. Akira Hori had a team-high 20 points in the third-place thriller, followed by 16 from Vinny Hendrix.

Christian Liberty Academy 56, Trinity 39

In the semifinal game, Hori led the team with 14 points and Hendrix added a dozen.

Friday GIRLS BASKETBALL

Reed-Custer Lady Comet Fall Classic

Morris 52, Coal City 25

The Coalers fell in the championship of the Reed-Custer Lady Comet Fall Classic on Friday after a tough shooting night. Sydnee Larson and Kylee Kennell tied for the team lead with five points apiece. Jori Tucker and Riley Walker each had six rebounds.

Grant Park 28, Grace Christian 11

The Dragons picked up a solid 17-point win over the Crusaders. Grant Park was led by Claire Sluis with 11 points, five rebounds and five steals. Abi Roberts had six points and five rebounds while Kennedy Marcotte had five points and a team-high 13 rebounds.

No stats were immediately available for Grace Christian.

Reed-Custer 45, Gardner-South Wilmington 11

The Comets got the big win in the fifth-place game of their home tournament on Friday, beating the Panthers by 34.

Reed-Custer was led by Shelby Wollenzien with 22 points and five steals and Leah Grace with 11 points and six rebounds. Grace Olsen led Gardner-South Wilmington with seven points.

Beecher Fall Classic

Bradley-Bourbonnais 46, Peotone 33

The Boilermakers got out to a 17-3 lead in the first quarter against the Blue Devils, giving them plenty of cushion for a 13-point win once Peotone found its footing. Abby Bonilla put up 12 of Bradley-Bourbonnais’ 17 points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 21 points. Peotone was led by Payton Schnelle with nine points.

Kankakee 55, Oak Forest 30

The Kays took an 18-4 lead into halftime against Oak Forest on Friday and then put up 15 points in the third quarter and 22 in the fourth to close out the win. TeLeah Turner led the team with 16 points, Ki’Asia Wilson had 15 and Ava Johnson added 14.

Andrew 61, Beecher 23

The Bobcats were outscored 24-5 in the first quarter Friday, and although they responded and allowed 11 points in the second quarter, were unable to mount a comeback. Aylin Lagunas led the team with 11 points and Ava Pattenaude had six.