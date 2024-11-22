GIRLS BASKETBALL: Davis goes for 26 in McNamara's win over Watseka

CISSNA PARK — Bishop McNamara’s Trinity Davis may not have quite matched the school-record nine 3-pointers she hit Wednesday night when the Fightin’ Irish girls basketball team took the floor against Watseka at the Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off Thursday, but she certainly continued her scorching start to her senior season.

Davis scored the game’s first eight points, followed by five from Eliana Isom for a 13-0 game-opening run, and finished the night with 26 points and four more triples as the Irish overcame a mid-game Watseka push to earn a 54-42 victory.

It was Davis’ third straight game of at least 25 points as the Irish improved to 3-0. Watseka suffered its first loss of the young season and now sits at 2-1.

After their 2023-24 campaign ended earlier than they’d planned on in the regional championship round, Davis said the bitter taste their early exit left over the offseason pushed her and her teammates to come out of the gate swinging this season.

“We practice hard, we got our energy up and we really wanted to make a comeback from last year,” Davis said. “ ... We all had a team talk in the locker room, and we were just hyping everybody up before the game. We had a lot of energy.”

After scoring her 1,000th career point during a consensus Class 2A second-team All-State, Daily Journal All-Area and All-Chicagoland Christian Conference junior campaign last year, McNamara head coach Khadaizha Sanders has seen Davis play plenty of stellar games, but it’s not something she’ll get sick of seeing anytime soon.

“It’s an amazing thing, because when you have a player that works as hard as she does, a lot of times when she’s hitting shots you don’t see me going crazy on the sidelines because it’s an expectation,” Sanders said. “I may not give her a lot of credit because I’m just so used to seeing it, but man, she’s a tremendous player. And when she gets it going, she gets it going.”

While they were able to get their third double-digit win in as many days at the tournament, the Warriors looked like they wouldn’t just threaten the double-digit win streak, but the win streak in general, storming back from an early 16-2 hole to tie things at 18 when Kyah Westerfield hit one of three Watseka second-quarter 3-pointers with 5:39 left in the first half.

“We went to our strengths,” Watseka head coach Barry Bauer said. “We can shoot the 3 and we can feed the post. I think we tried to do a few too many other things, and once we got that going, they’re high school girls.

“We got a little confidence and got them on their heels a little bit, and that was a big part of the game.”

The two teams began trading punches, and after a 22-22 halftime score, it was the Warriors who took the first lead of the second half off of a quick Christa Holohan bucket, and after Lydia Nugent countered on the other end, seized a 25-24 lead when Megan Martin split a pair from the free-throw line a minute-and-a-half into the third.

But the Irish responded with another big run, a 15-4 spurt between the five-minute mark in the third and Ella Langellier’s bucket a minute into the fourth to put the Irish up 41-29.

“[Sanders] was just saying it’s the game of basketball; we get runs, they get runs,” Davis said. “It was our turn, and we got back and stayed pressing on the gas.”

As they made their second-half push, the Irish were able to limit the Warriors to just one second-half 3-pointer after surrendering a handful in the first two quarters. Sanders said that with the team making such an effort to stop Martin in the post, they began to lose a little too much track of the Warriors’ shooters.

“In my opinion, I think [Martin] is the heart and breathes life into that team,” Sanders said. “She does a whole lot for them, even things that don’t show up in the stat sheet. We were keying in on that assignment and lost track of hey, they can still kick out and shoot.

“We adjusted in the second half, but kudos to them,” she added. “They worked inside out, they threw it inside and the guards did a good job of relocating and hitting shots.”

As they put a stop to the outside shots late, they were able to to rack up plenty of steals as well. Davis nearly notched a points-steals double-double, finishing with a team-high nine steals. Fellow senior Leigha Brown flirted with a triple-double, supporting her eight points and rebounds apiece with eight steals of her own while primarily tasked with guarding Martin, leading Sanders to call her the team’s “x-factor.”

“Leigha is a unique player and she isn’t even scratching the surface of her own potential,” Sanders said. “I tell her every day, ‘You can be that person on this team that really turns us up a notch.’

“She’s so versatile; sometimes we can throw her in the guard position, sometimes she’s in the post,” Sanders continued. “She does a lot for us, but she has good hands, good quickness, awareness of the ball defensively and she has nice size, so she’s capable with banging with some other girls in the low post.”

While the Warriors saw their comeback bid fall short, for a relatively inexperienced team, Bauer knows that the grit and resilience his team showed to bounce back from their early hole to manage a second-half lead is quite valuable in the first week of the season.

“Obviously it showed we don’t have a lot of varsity experience, but it also showed we can handle adversity, and I thought that was a positive,” Bauer said. “I didn’t see anybody getting mad at anybody, we kept our focus even though we had a bad start.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Davis finished the night with 29 points, four rebounds, two assists, nine steals and two blocks. Isom was also in double figures with 10 points and three dimes. Brown had eight points, eight rebounds, eight steals and two blocks. Jaide Burse had six points and four boards.

Kami Muehling’s 10 points led the Warriors. Megan Martin had eight points and a team-high 12 rebounds. Holohan and Kyah Westerfield each had seven points. Lauren Tegtmeyer added five points and 11 rebounds.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish will face tournament host Cissna Park at 5 p.m. in Saturday’s championship game. Watseka will take the court right before at 3:30 p.m. in the third-place game against Bismarck-Henning.