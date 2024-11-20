ROUNDUP: Cissna Park advances to title game of host tournament; Kays improve to 2-0

Thursday GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off

Cissna Park 58, Armstrong-Potomac 33

The Timberwolves turned up the heat in the second half to win their third game in as many contests at their host tournament, advancing to Saturday’s 5 p.m. championship game against Bishop McNamara.

Addison Lucht notched a double-double, finishing with 23 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Sophie Duis was in double figures with 14 points, four rebounds and a steal. Lauryn Hamrick added eight points, five boards and a steal.

Bismarck-Henning 30, Momence 21

Despite a fourth-quarter comeback that cut the deficit to single digits, Momence’s late rally came up just short. No individual stats were available.

Beecher Fall Classic

Kankakee 54, Peotone 20

The Kays improved to 2-0 with the win over the Blue Devils at the Beecher Fall Classic behind a 20-point night from Ava Johnson and 10 points from TaLeah Turner.

Peotone (0-2) was led by Peyton Bisping with seven points and Allie Walsh with five.

Oak Forest 47, Bradley-Bourbonnais 45

The Boilermakers came up just short of the win in the Beecher Fall Classic. They led 19-13 after the first quarter before Oak Forest chipped away and held on the a two-point win. The Boilers were led by Abby Bonilla with 16 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter. Naturel Coday finished with 13 points.

Crete-Monee 57, Beecher 22

The Bobcats fell for the second-straight game on Thursday. Ava Pattenaude and Aubrey Tiltges each had five points. Jenna Pevion and Aylin Lagunas each had four points.

Reed-Custer Comet Classic

Grant Park 32, Gardner-South Wilmington 27

The Dragons picked up their first win of the season over the Panthers, who fell to 1-2 with the loss in a Lady Comet Tournament matchup. Abi Roberts led Grant Park with 11 points, six rebounds and four steals while Reegan Thompson scored 10 points. Gardner-South Wilmington was led by Grace Olsen with 12 points and Maddie Simms with 11.

Wilmington 40, Grace Christian 23

The Wildcats improved to 2-1 on the season with a 17-point win over the Crusaders in the Lady Comet Tournament. Grace Christian fell to 0-3 with the loss. Wilmington was led by Sami Liaromatis with 20 points and six rebounds. Nicole Quigley had four points and 10 rebounds.

No stats were immediately available for Grace Christian.

Coal City 42, Rosary 22

The Coalers got their third double-digit win of the tournament to improve to 3-0 on the season. Sydney Larson led the team with 14 points and eight steals. Kylee Kennell had 10 points and five steals.

Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament

Herscher 43, Streator 22

The Tigers rode a hot first quarter to pick up their first win of the season at the Seneca Irish-Flanagan Falcon Tournament. They led 18-5 after the first and 28-12 at halftime. Elsie Hoffman led the team with 11 points and Pippa Dunnill had 10.

GCMS Tip-Off

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 61, Iroquois West 19

The Raiders, after two close losses, dropped their third-straight game to tournament hosts Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

No stats were immediately available for Iroquois West.

Wednesday GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off

Bishop McNamara 66, Tri-Point 38

Trinity Davis made Fightin’ Irish history, setting a school record with nine 3-pointers on the night. She outscored the Chargers herself, finishing with 39 points, five rebounds, three assists, five steals and a block. Trinitee Thompson had six points, five blocks and four rebounds. Jaide Burse added five points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

Watseka 52, Central 32

The Warriors locked in early on defensively, holding the Comets to a three-point first quarter to set up their 20-point win. Megan Martin notched a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Christa Holohan poured in nine points, followed by a seven-point outing from Noelle Schroeder. Lauren Tegtmeyer added six points and nine boards.

Alexis Prisock paced the Comets with nine points. Maddie Webb had seven points, followed by six-point outings from both Gracie Schroeder and Mia Perzee.

Cissna Park 40, Bismarck-Henning 9

The Timberwolves couldn’t have been much better, holding the Blue Devils to single digits for the contest. Addison Lucht led the way with 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and seven steals. Josie Neukomm had 11 points, two assists, a rebound and a steal. Julia Edelman had six points and a steal.

Reed-Custer Comet Classic

Coal City 51, Gardner-South Wilmington 18

The Coalers earned their second win by 30-plus points in as many days, powered by a 15-point outburst from Kylee Kennell and a dozen points from Sydney Larson. Both players had six steals and two assists apiece, and Larson also hauled in two rebounds. Darcy Ness added six points, two rebounds, a steal and an assist.

Maddie Simms had 10 points to power Gardner-South Wilmington, followed by five points from Aubrey Male and three points from Maya Cacello.

Wilmington 34, Reed-Custer 30

The Wildcats clawed out a tight four-point win over their Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals. No individual stats were available for Wilmington.

Alyssa Wollenzien had eight points, four rebounds and three steals to lead Reed-Custer. Leah Grace had six points, three rebounds and three steals. Harlie Liebermann and Gwen Stewart each scored five points.