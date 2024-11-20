FOOTBALL PREVIEW: DePaul at Coal City

<strong>Class 4A Semifinals</strong>

<strong>(9)DePaul College Prep (9-3) at (7)Coal City (10-2)</strong>

<strong>Game time: </strong>1 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Rams</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>QB Fernando "Juju" Rodriguez, DE Aidan Castette

<strong>Rams on offense: </strong>Rodriguez is one of six quarterbacks with the distinction of being a Class 4A all-stater this year, and for good reason. The senior has a gaudy stat line that reads 182-for-301 passing (60%) for 3,677 yards and 30 touchdowns. He's got a trusted target in Braden Peevy (1,042 yards, 11 touchdowns), but will also look to Matthew Osterman 594 yards, nine touchdowns) plenty. The ground game is a perfect compliment, led by Nick Martinez's 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns, so the Coalers have to account for that as well. As potent as the Rams have been offensively, averaging 31.3 points per game, Rodriguez has thrown 15 interceptions. If the Coalers can add one or two to that total, that could be the difference.

<strong>Rams on defense: </strong>Defensively, the Rams were battle-tested this season in the purple division of the Chicago Catholic League-East Suburban Catholic Conference, but perhaps their best effort may have been in holding defending state finalist St. Laurence to 14 points in last week's 26-14 quarterfinal win. Castette will look to disrupt what's been a dangerous Coaler passing attack, leading the Rams with six sacks, and also clog up Landin Benson and the Coal City rushing attack, also leading the Rams with 14 tackles for loss. It's not just Castette the Coal City offensive line has to look out for, as sophomore Hunter Wahola also reached double-digit TFLs (10) and is just one sack behind Castette. In the secondary, honorable mention all-state defensive back Avry Bellis will look to keep things shored up.

<strong>Coalers</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>WR/DB Gabe McHugh, QB Zander Meents

<strong>Coalers on offense: </strong>All-state running back Landin Benson clearly leads the way for the Coal City offense, but with the two-touchdown connection between Meents and McHugh last week, the Rams know they've got a dangerous passing game to account for as well. Despite a Week 1 injury that sidelined him for more than half the season, Meents has been able to put together one of the best passing seasons the Coalers have had, certainly the best since Payton Hutchings and the 2019 semifinalist season. Aside from McHugh, Meents will also have reliable targets in Logan Natyshok, Dylan Young and Gavin Berger. But there's no doubt that a Coaler victory will mean a big day from Benson, who leads the 11-Man area with 1,517 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, will be at the top of their priority list.

<strong>Coalers on defense: </strong>As dominant as the Coal City offense, which is averaging a shade over 40 points per game, may be, the Coalers wouldn't be in the position they're in if it wasn't for the defense being just as dominant. They stood tall against a quality Dixon offense last week, holding the Dukes to just two touchdowns, and they haven't allowed more than two touchdowns in a game since they gave up three in a 21-14 loss to Wilmington six weeks ago. Against a Rams offense that can get it done on the ground and the air, McHugh and teammates like Jake Cerutti and Brody Widlowski will look to both keep the passing attack at bay and step up against the run. Junior defensive lineman Cade Poyner can also cause chaos from up front and will look to continue his stellar postseason.

<strong>Pick: </strong>The Coalers are 7-0 on their home turf this season as they eye their first championship game appearance in 20 years. If they keep playing the way they have been this season, they'll get there. <strong>Coal City 28, DePaul College Prep 23</strong>