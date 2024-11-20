2-Minute Drill: Family through football

There’s not a more heartbreaking feeling as a prep sports reporter than being on the sidelines with a football team as their season ends.

Obviously, there are postseason stingers in every sport, but there’s something different about being right alongside the team and coaches on the sidelines. You don’t just witness the pendulum swinging as the game is played on the field, but you’re along for the ride of the emotional roller coaster when you’re spending two hours mixed in with the team.

When Kankakee saw its season end with a 21-20 IHSA Class 6A quarterfinal loss at Richards Saturday, I was just as stunned as the Kays. After falling behind 7-0, after the Bulldogs recovered a fumble for the game-tying touchdown in the third quarter and even after the Bulldogs responded to James Stampley’s third touchdown of the day with a huge 73-yard touchdown pass to go up by a point with five minutes left, there was never the vibe on the sidelines that indicate the Kays would do anything other than what they’d done the past 10 games — win.

But as both Kays head coach Miles Osei said Saturday and Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Mike Kohl said after the Boilermakers’ 28-16 Class 7A quarterfinal loss to Lincoln-Way Central put it, high school football is just the start of these kids’ lives, and as painful as they were and will continue to be, they’re one of several lessons and moments that will translate from the gridiron to the real world.

Most of those memories that accompany the life lessons will be remembered fondly for both the Kays and Boilers. They made the quarterfinal round in the same season for the first time ever. The Kays earned back-to-back Southland Athletic Conference titles and a 10-2 record, with the Boilers finishing an impressive 9-3 in their own right, and both teams spent the season as state-ranked teams in the IHSA AP Polls.

And both teams had rosters and coaching staffs full of brothers, cousins, fathers and sons and every type of other familial relationship available. The brotherly bonds even cross between the two, as Boilers senior running back Kenvontae Sutton and Kays sophomore defensive tackle Jyheir Sutton, both key pieces of their teams, are brothers.

As the Kays and Boilers both continue their recent upward trajectories — both teams will have tons of returning talent back next fall — they’re doing so on foundations of molding young men to not just excel between the lines, but off of them as well.

In last week’s 2-Minute Drill, I focused on the coaching staffs in the area for giving so much of their time and love to their schools. And that doesn’t stop once the football season does. Just like the memories they coached their kids into creating, coaches like Kohl and Osei will continue to stay involved and invested in the success of those they coached.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s scores from the quarterfinal round of the postseason:

<ul><li>(24)Lincoln-Way Central 28, (17)Bradley-Bourbonnais 16 (Class 7A)</li><li>(2)Richards 21, (3)Kankakee 20 (Class 6A)</li><li>(7)Coal City 20, (3)Dixon 13 (Class 4A)</li><li>(2)Wilmington 22, (3)Durand-Pecatonica 13 (Class 3A)</li></ul>

<strong>Coalers-Dukes lives up to the hype</strong>

As I eluded to in last week’s quarterfinal preview capsules, the Class 4A meeting between Coal City and Dixon was one that fans had been clamoring for since the night the playoff pairings were released. And out of all 32 games played last weekend, was near and maybe even at the top of the games that looked to be the most evenly-matched.

And boy, did it deliver.

In a game that’s largest lead was just a touchdown, the visiting Dukes drove deep inside Coaler territory late in the fourth quarter while down 20-13, before a botched snap that Coal City’s Donnie Ladas recovered gave the hosts a chance to run out the clock.

And with a gutsy decision from head coach Francis Loughran, the Coalers were able to do just that when they gave it to all-time great running back Landin Benson on 4th-and-inches from their own 23-yard line, with Benson converting to send the Coalers to their first semifinal trip since 2019.

They’ll again be at home this weekend, hosting a red-hot DePaul College Prep team that’s outscored its opponents 112-35. But as the Coalers have continued to show, they’re as complete of a team as there is in the Class 4A field.

<strong>Wildcats run past DuPec to set up showdown at Montini</strong>

Every postseason, whether in Class 2A or Class 3A, it seems as if Wilmington’s defense is tasked with stopping just about every style of offense. They checked the high-flying passing attack off their 2024 checklist at Durand-Pecatonica over the weekend, where they were able to contain perhaps the greatest quarterback to emerge from a program full of them, Cooper Hoffman, to reach the state semifinals for the third time in the past four years.

If they want to make it three state championship game appearances, they’ll have to get past yet another stellar quarterback, maybe the best in Class 3A, in Montini quarterback Israel Abrams and a Broncos squad whose only losses this season have come from Class 7A qualifier Fenwick and Class 8A qualifier Marist.

The Wildcats have shown for decades under head coach Jeff Reents that they can play with and beat anyone on any given day. That’s led to several memorable victories late in November, and if the ‘Cats advance to another championship game, there’s no doubt that however they get there Saturday will lead to a game near or at the top of that list of memorable moments.

Here are the area’s passing, rushing and receiving leaders from quarterfinal weekend:

<strong>PASSING</strong>

G. Kohl, BB 16-for-23, 214 yards, TD; 66 rushing yards

Meents, CC 8-for-16, 111 yards, 2 TDs, INT

P. Turner, Kan 3-for-8, 18 yards

Rink, Wil 1-for-3, 10 yards

<strong>RUSHING</strong>

Kettman, Wil 160 yards, 2 TDs; 2 INTs

Benson, CC 145 yards; 8-yard passing TD

Stampley, Kan 128 yards, 3 TDs; 22 receiving yards

Z. Turner, Kan 92 yards

James, Wil 82 yards, TD

<strong>RECEIVING</strong>

Lee, BB 86 yards

McHugh, CC 58 yards, 2 TDs

K. Edmon, BB 45 yards, TD; 33 rushing yards, rushing TD

Berger, CC 38 yards, TD

Natshok, CC 25 yards