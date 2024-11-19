GIRLS BASKETBALL: Kays top Boilers in first night of Beecher Fall Classic

BEECHER — When he watched his team at their preseason scrimmage last Friday night, Kankakee girls basketball coach Kurt Weigt wasn’t sure his team had the stamina it needed to play a full 32 minutes when it took the court in Beecher to open the Beecher Fall Classic against Bradley-Bourbonnais Tuesday night.

But Weigt was pleasantly surprised when he saw his Kays turn it on in the fourth quarter, scoring the first 14 points of the final frame to turn a single-digit lead into a 49-28 win over their All-City rivals to open the 2024-25 campaign.

“Late in the game was an indicator for me that we could get past them on some passouts, so our conditioning is a little better than I thought it was gonna be,” Weigt said. “I was a little concerned last Friday watching our scrimmage, thinking we weren’t in very good shape and didn’t have much time. But at the end of the day, our kids are used to digging down.”

Senior guard Taleah Turner dug the deepest for the Kays, posting a game-high 22 points, including a 9-for-10 shooting night from inside the 3-point line, to go along with a pair of rebounds and seven assists and steals apiece.

The four-year starter and reining Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A All-State honorable mention, Daily Journal All-Area and Southland Athletic Conference standout spent her first three years playing a bit under the shadow of another four-year starter, program great Nikkel Johnson.

With Johnson now at Millikin University, Turner’s been passed the leadership baton, and while being the go-to girl is a bit of a different feeling, Turner is confident that this year’s Kays team can continue their standard of excellence, entering the new season as back-to-back IHSA Class 3A Regional champs.

“Last year I played with Nikkel and we were a [duo],” Turner said. “Now it’s my last year, it feels a little different, but it could be the same (success). … We can be together as a team. It’s a little bit different but it’s still the same.”

Turner’s seven steals led a Kankakee defense that used its usual stubborn, pressure-filled charge to force 25 Boilermaker turnovers. A veteran under Weigt and his defensive mind, Turner said she and her teammates take pride in their defense, an area of the game she’s always looking to improve upon and help her teammates improve as well.

“I’m always trying to pressure my teammates, because they can do it, for sure,” Turner said of the team’s defensive effort. “I believe they can do it.”

Defense was a bright spot for both teams Tuesday, as the Boilers were able to force 16 Kankakee turnovers, including 10 in the first half. And despite the Kays’ desire to create easy transition opportunities on the other end, first-year Boilers coach Kevin Maciejewski noted they only surrendered a pair of fast-break buckets.

“We had two keys in the game; one was to get back on defense, and we did that, and the other was to rebound,” Maciejewski said. “We only gave up four fast-break points, so we were very proud of that.”

While Turner’s 22 points led all scorers, the Kays also got a great night from their sophomore forward, Ava Johnson. The Bradley-Bourbonnais transfer flirted with a double-double, finishing with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Johnson called playing her former school in her first game with her new school “a little weird” at first, but after spending the summer practicing and playing with her new teammates, she’s gotten pretty comfortable as a Kay already.

“We got to play over the summer a lot, I got to know a lot of them,” Johnson said. “Honestly, it just clicked. Getting to play with them, it just felt right.”

A talented force at 6-foot-2, Turner said she could envision her and Johnson becoming a dynamic duo on the floor this year. Weigt saw Johnson fit right into place with the team and also saw how much room there is to grow once the backcourt in its totality can familiarize itself with how to get good post looks for her.

“Eventually our guards will figure out how to get Ava the ball,” Weigt said. “She was open a number of times where we didn’t pass it and were hesitant to turn it over, but again, I was barking at them not to turn it over, so when they try not to do that it makes them a little gun shy.”

Although the final score didn’t indicate it, the Boilers had a couple spurts of great play that saw them claw back into the thick of it after double-digit deficits. After trailing 19-7 in the second quarter, Naturel Coday hit back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the team to within six at 19-13, and they also scored seven straight points as part of a 9-3 run to close the third quarter to make it 35-26 to start the fourth.

“We told the girls not to fixate on the final score,” Maciejewski said. “We were down nine at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Whenever we’re within single digits, within three possessions, we feel good.

“We just asked the girls to play hard, which they did,” he added. “They competed the entire game.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Turner finished the night 10-for-16 from the field and made her only free throw to get her 22 points, with her seven assists and steals also leading all players. Johnson’s dozen points came on 5-for-11 shooting and a perfect 2-for-2 night from the stripe. Her 12 points and eight rebounds were complimented by an assist, block and steal apiece. Malea Harrison chipped in five points, two rebounds and two assists. Shania Johnson had four points, three boards, two blocks and a steal.

Coday and Abby Bonilla each had nine points to lead the Boilers. Bonilla added three rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Coday had a steal. Morgan Reddy, one of two seniors for the Boilers (Cortlynn Ninis) had five points, five rebounds, three assists, six steals and a block. Leila Middlebrook scored all five of her points in the second half and added three rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both teams head back to Beecher at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, as the Kays take on Peotone and the Boilers face Oak Forest.